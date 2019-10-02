HAMILTON Returns To The Smith Center For 2020-2021 Broadway Las Vegas Series Season

Today, producer Jeffrey Seller announced that the national tour of HAMILTON will return to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts as part of the 2020-2021 Broadway Las Vegas Series. Dates for the return Las Vegas engagement of HAMILTON will be announced, along with the rest of the 2020-21 Broadway Las Vegas Series, in January 2020.

"Bringing the national tour of 'Hamilton' to The Smith Center marked a major milestone for Las Vegas. Its groundbreaking approach to American history made a lasting impact on our city's culture," said Myron Martin, CEO and president of The Smith Center. "We're thrilled to give more community members the chance to experience this production by bringing it back for our 2020-21 Broadway Las Vegas Series. Season ticket holders who renew their subscriptions will guarantee their seats."

Current season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to lock down seats for HAMILTON by renewing their subscription next winter.

Season tickets for the current 2019-2020 season are on sale now for as little as $203, which includes the seven Broadway productions remaining in the season. To purchase a subscription for this current season, call 702.749.2847.

The Broadway Las Vegas Series is sponsored by Toyota and Lewis Roca Rothgerber & Christie Law Firm.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

HAMILTON's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit HamiltonOnBroadway.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You