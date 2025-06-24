Greg Morton & More to Headline Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, nestled in the vibrant heart of The LINQ Promenade, has unveiled its star-studded entertainment lineup for July. Continuing its tradition as the ultimate venue for late-night comedy, the club will welcome new comedic guests as well as offer top-tier casual dining and unique memorabilia. Next month's roster of comedians promises to deliver an unmatched entertainment experience, blending uproarious laughter with the ambiance of Las Vegas’ premier comedy hotspot.

Special headliners appearing in July include ​“America’s Got Talent” star Greg Morton, best known for his energetic and improvisational style of comedy as well as his viral “Obamaman” parody and “Star Wars” impersonation routines. Additionally, Comics of “Cobra Kai,” the continued story of “The Karate Kid,” will entertain audiences with Bret Ernst and Danny Ahdoot.

Next month, the club will also welcome stand-out resident comics, including Carlos Mencia, best known for his work on Comedy Central’s “Mind of Mencia” and his role in the film “The Heartbreak Kid” with Ben Stiller. His fearless stand-up routines, which tackle everything from social issues to everyday life with razor-sharp wit, make him a must-see for both locals and visitors alike. In addition, actress and comedian Luenell, known for her roles in “Dog Man,” “Borat,” “A Star Is Born,” “That’s My Boy,” “Hotel Transylvania” and more, will also offer performances every Sunday and Monday night.

July Schedule

Tuesday, July 1: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Vicki Barbolak at 8 p.m. and Carlos Mencia at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., John Caparulo at 8 p.m. and Carlos Mencia at 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 3: Jay Reid at 8 p.m. and Butch Bradley at 10 p.m.

Friday, July 4: Craig Gass at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 5: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Craig Gass at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and L8NITE Comedy at 11:30 p.m.



Sunday, July 6: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Bret Ernst and Butch Bradley at 8 p.m. and Luenell at 10 p.m.

Monday, July 7: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Josh Wolf at 8 p.m. and Luenell at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 8: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Vicki Barbolak at 8 p.m. and Carlos Mencia at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 9: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., John Caparulo at 8 p.m. and Carlos Mencia at 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 10: Jay Reid at 8 p.m. and Butch Bradley at 10 p.m.

Friday, July 11: Orny Adams at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Show Your Skillz at 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 12: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Orny Adams at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and L8NITE Comedy at 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 13: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Bret Ernst and Butch Bradley at 8 p.m. and Luenell at 10 p.m.

Monday, July 14: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Josh Wolf at 8 p.m. and Luenell at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 15: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Vicki Barbolak at 8 p.m. and Carlos Mencia at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., John Caparulo at 8 p.m. and Carlos Mencia at 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 17: Jay Reid at 8 p.m. and Steve Byrne at 10 p.m.

Friday, July 18: Greg Morton at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Show Your Skillz at 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 19: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Greg Morton at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and L8NITE Comedy at 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 20: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Bret Ernst and Butch Bradley at 8 p.m. and Luenell at 10 p.m.

Monday, July 21: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Josh Wolf at 8 p.m. and Luenell at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 22: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Vicki Barbolak at 8 p.m. and Carlos Mencia at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 23: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., John Caparulo at 8 p.m. and Carlos Mencia at 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 24: Jay Reid at 8 p.m. and Butch Bradley at 10 p.m.

Friday, July 25: Comics of “Cobra Kai” at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Show Your Skillz at 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 26: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Comics of “Cobra Kai” at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and L8NITE Comedy at 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 27: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Bret Ernst and Butch Bradley at 8 p.m. and Luenell at 10 p.m.

Monday, July 28: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Josh Wolf at 8 p.m. and Luenell at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 29: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., Vicki Barbolak at 8 p.m. and Carlos Mencia at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 30: Farrell Dillon at 4 p.m., John Caparulo at 8 p.m. and Carlos Mencia at 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 31: Jay Reid at 8 p.m. and Steve Byrne at 10 p.m.

*Schedule subject to change without notice.

ABOUT Jimmy Kimmel'S COMEDY CLUB

Curated and designed by comedian, writer, producer and Emmy Award-winning TV host, Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade captures the spirit of Kimmel's hometown of Vegas. Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club features late night shows, surprise guests, high-end casual cuisine and memorabilia. Complete with an expandable showroom that seats up to 300 guests, the dual-level 8,000 square-foot venue provides an optimal setting for both the audience and performers alike. Voted “Best Comedy Club” in 2023 and 2024 as well as “Best Value Show” in 2024 for its L8NITE program by the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Best of Las Vegas Awards, the club showcases comedians ranging from household names to up-and-coming talent curated by Jimmy Kimmel and his team.

Comments