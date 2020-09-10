Go Parking With Majestic Rep At 'The Parking Lot'

Pick up dates are will be September 24 through October 11; Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and Sundays at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

As a follow-up to their international hit Pandemic Drive-Thru in May, Majestic Repertory Theatre has crafted a retail experience with a twist. For a short time, Majestic Rep patrons can buy a custom Air Freshener (NuCar scent!) and enjoy a socially distant ambiance performance, The Parking Lot, at no additional cost.

Award-winning playwright Adam Szymkowicz faced our current global crisis head-on by writing The Parking Lot, a romantic comedy meant to be presented in a parking lot by two actors who've been quarantined together - played in this production by Artistic Associates Natalie Senecal and Mike Vargovich.

In The Parking Lot, Terry and J take you on a roller coaster ride called Their Marriage. The parking lot becomes a metaphor for life in 2020 as you help them chalk up key moments as "pros" or "cons," determining their next steps in life and love, ultimately leaving us with hope.

When patrons arrive at Majestic's pop-up outdoor location to claim their Air Fresheners they will also enjoy the socially distanced, hour-long ambient theatrical presentation from the safety and comfort of their vehicles with audio broadcast over their FM radios.

Two pick-up times per night: 7:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. Only sixteen Air Fresheners will be available per pick-up time. The price for a Custom Car Air Freshener is $50 per vehicle (not per person); the ambiance of The Parking Lot is provided at no extra charge.

Pick up dates are will be September 24 through October 11; Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and Sundays at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The pop-up location will be released to patrons the day before the pick-up, and is located in Downtown Las Vegas. Advance purchase is required as no sales will occur on-site and can be done at www.majesticrepertory.com.

