Gilley's Country Summer, Live Entertainment Return To Treasure Island

Gilley's Country Summer is back at Treasure Island, offering live country music, line dancing lessons, bull riding and rotating food and beverage specials all summer long.

Live music, line dancing lessons and bull riding return to Gilley's Saloon. Daredevils can take a ride on the Gilley's bull starting at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and starting June 14, line dancing lessons will be offered from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Additionally, Las Vegas country station 102.7 Coyote Country will broadcast from Gilley's every Tuesday night with live music starting at 8 p.m.

Live entertainment schedule:

• June 11 & 12 - Bluegrass Republic at 7 p.m., Rob Staley at 11 p.m.

• June 13 - Ronnie Rose at 5 p.m.

• June 15 - Baily Callahan at 8 p.m.

• June 17 - Baily Callahan at 8 p.m.

• June 18 & 19 - Bluegrass Republic at 7 p.m., Just Dave at 11 p.m.

• June 20 - Ronnie Rose at 5 p.m.

• June 22 - Ghost Town Riders at 8 p.m.

• June 24 - Brian Burns at 8 p.m.

• June 25 & 26 - James Reams at 7 p.m., Jimi Nelson at 11 p.m.

• June 27 - Ronnie Rose at 5 p.m.

• June 29 - Jeffrey Michaels at 8 p.m.

Cowboys and cowgirls can enjoy food and drink specials alongside live bluegrass music starting at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday. Drink specials include: 16 oz. draft beer ($8), 5 for $30 beer buckets and 4 for $30 beer buckets. In addition, guests can dine on an array of country favorites, including the Cowboy Burger, topped with BBQ pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, crispy onions and Jack Daniel's BBQ; or the Southern Fried Chicken, with buttermilk-soaked chicken, dredged in seasoned flour and fried crispy.

Southern Nevada residents can scoot their boots to Gilley's every Sunday from 4 to 11 p.m. for rotating food and drink specials and no cover charge, only available to locals with proof of valid ID. Drink specials include 16 oz. draft beer ($6), You-Call-It-Cocktails ($8) and 5 for $25 beer buckets.

For more information about Gilley's Country Summer and live entertainment schedules, visit www.treasureisland.com.