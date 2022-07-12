Feature: ROUGE: The Sexiest Show in Vegas heats up the Strip at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod

Rouge: The Sexiest Show in Vegas continues to heat up the Strip with a spectacular and immersive experience. The unique, captivating, and elegant theatrical experience is performed at The Strat Theater in The Strat Hotel, Casino & SkyPod Tuesday through Saturday.

The journey of sensuality and adventure showcases men and women in a funny, sexy full-scale production. The cast of 18 dazzles and amazes with beauty and grace. Acrobats, aerialists, dancers, contortionists, comedians, and hand balancers create an adult playground for audiences.

Created by Hanoch Rosènn, who also directs, Rouge adds to his extensive list of Las Vegas hits, including Extravaganza and WOW - The Vegas Spectacular.

"I'm excited to bring Rouge to the amazing theater at The Strat and to celebrate the beauty of passion and desire provocatively and elegantly," said Rosènn. "We've assembled a cast of some of the top, internationally award-winning men and women renowned for their artistry."

Each scene becomes a world in itself-costumes, music, props, scenery, cutting-edge video design, lighting, and sound, designed to immerse the theater into another world. The show travels back to ancient Rome, jumping to the Palace of Versailles and then to Las Vegas.

Comedians and acrobats Zion and Poppy Martyn host the show with Zion embodying a doctor from a past century and Poppy as his sexy nurse. They also perform their own scene of amazing acrobatics with a comedic touch. Originally from Australia, the duo is known for their goofy slapstick sense of humor.

"We are thrilled to be working with Hanoch [Rosènn] as he brings this edgy, seductive, first-of-its-kind show to The Strat," said Brad Goldberg, Chief Marketing Officer of Golden Entertainment, Inc., parent company of The Strat. "Rouge continues the incredible transformation of The Strat to what has become a must-visit entertainment destination."

"We are really excited to have Rouge as our latest production to be presented at The Strat," said Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment, a global theatrical production company, and along with Senior Vice President Alex Schechter, programs and operates The Strat Theater. "Adding this unique and sensual late-night show is the perfect production to round out our eclectic and diverse entertainment offerings for our state-of-the-art theater."

Rouge: The Sexiest Show in Vegas performs inside The Strat Theater at The Strat Hotel, Casino & SkyPod, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. S., at the north end of the Strip and the gateway to the Arts District. Showtimes are 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (dark Monday), with an additional show on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Complimentary valet and self-parking are available anytime for all guests, and more information is available at www.TheSTRAT.com.