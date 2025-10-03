Feature: PIANO PORTRAITS: A PIANO DUET DIALOGUE Launches On October 11

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum’s RDA Performs will open the series with Piano Portraits: A Piano Duet Dialogue, an intimate and dazzling program performed by RDA Performs Artistic Director Dr. Alexandria Le and Broadway legend Philip Fortenberry. Known for their artistry and natural chemistry, the two artists weave an exhilarating dialogue of colors, textures, and layers in a program that spans elegance, wit, and virtuosity.

As for the creation of RDA Performs, “The first time I walked in the museum, it just struck me, not just visually, but you just felt something really special about the place, you know, something very cool,” explains Alexandria. “I had just returned from a big trip from the East Coast, where I walked into numerous art galleries. I discovered that we have one here in Las Vegas that could be among the top ten museums in Philadelphia or New York, and it's right here in Las Vegas. To be able to connect with Rita's work throughout the museum, it was just marvelous.”

Alexandria is honored and privileged to create a concert series in the museum. “I spoke to the management about developing RDA Performs and how that can pay homage to Rita's work, the architecture of the place, and Rita as a person. It is fundamental aspects to me when creating collaborative opportunities with the Las Vegas community,” added Alexandria.

Philip learned about the museum through Alexandria and admits that he had not been aware of it.

“As a museum lover, having lived in New York and having access to their museums, and then whenever I am touring, I would always seek out arts centers. This feeds my own soul, other than playing Cats. I was intrigued by it, and she said she wanted to bring music into the space. I have played with Alexandria before, and I love collaborating with her,” explained Philip. “We make good music together, and we have a great time playing together. I really appreciate the collaboration between us; it's the spirit with which we approach our work.”

Curated by Le, the 2025–26 season will feature four intimate concerts on select Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. between October and May. Each concert is designed to highlight the connection between music and the architectural beauty of the museum. One of the concerts will highlight the UNLV Early Music Ensemble and their Contemporary Ensemble, Next Head. With only 75 seats available for each performance, this boutique series will transform the museum into a vibrant, living gallery of sound.

Alexandria is a concert pianist and arts leader whose performances have included prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, international festivals, and Paris’ Salle Cortot. As the Artistic Director of RDA Performs and the Founder of Notes with a Purpose, she curates unique musical experiences that blend elegance, intimacy, and innovation. She is dedicated to showcasing music's ability to inspire, connect, and transform communities.

Philip is a concert artist who has toured the United States. In 2018, he completed a three-week tour of China, performing for thousands of people in 14 cities. As a recording artist for Watchfire Music, he has produced eight solo collections. He was recently featured on a new album by Centaur Records, now available on all major streaming platforms. Additionally, Philip is relaunching the nonprofit organization Notes with a Purpose, which includes its flagship program, the Lullaby Project, affiliated with Carnegie Hall.

Subscriptions to all four RDA Performs concerts are available for the 2025–26 season, including General and Patron subscriptions.

In honor of Rita Deanin Abbey’s 95th birthday this year, single RDA Performs concert tickets are also available, priced at $95 per person. All tickets and subscriptions are now available for purchase online and must be reserved in advance. This concert is sponsored by Dave Been, and Lisa and Steve Stokes.

Visitors will enter the extraordinary world of gifted artist Rita Deanin Abbey, showcasing her imagination, talent, and the beauty of her spirit, as well as being influenced by her love of the desert Southwest. The 10,500 square-foot museum showcases the variety of her work, including abstract expressionist paintings, stained-glass windows, sculptures, landscapes, figure studies, murals, and enamels.

The museum, located at 5850 N. Park Street in northwest Las Vegas, is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available by appointment only and can be purchased online. For more information, follow on Instagram or Facebook and visit www.ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org.