Feature: Michael Grimm is Givin' It To 'Em In New Monthly Variety Show

Las Vegas headliner, singer-songwriter Michael Grimm, winner of Season 5 of NBC's America's Got Talent, continues his monthly residency, Givin' It To 'Em. The show, with pianist Bill Zappia, will be performed at The Stirling Club Jul. 2 and Aug. 6.

The variety show will feature Michael and Bill jamming in a living room setting, talking about music, and welcoming special guests.

Born and raised in Waveland, Mississippi, Michael listened to old-school country artists, including Ernest Tubb, Hank Williams, George Jones, and Ray Price, and started singing at the age of 11. He continued to pursue a career in country music and released his first single, John Wayne and Jesus, receiving the first-ever Country Christian Music Association (CCMA) Star of Tomorrow Covenant Award.

When he was hired as a guitarist and backup vocalist in Legends in Concert in Biloxi, Mississippi, he discovered R&B and started to listen to Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, Al Green, and Etta James. Then Michael found blue-eyed soul such as the Righteous Brothers, Joe Cocker, Michael McDonald, and Daryl Hall.

At age 21, Michael moved to Las Vegas to perform in Legends in Concert on the Las Vegas Strip and has made Las Vegas his home. In 2010, Michael auditioned for America's Got Talent and won a spot. When he sang "When a Man Loves a Woman," it resonated with viewers, and he was voted the winner. He has since toured, performed at Myron's Cabaret in The Smith Center, and released Tribute to Otis Redding, Encoded, his Christmas album, Sleigh Bells Not Included, and The Red Album. Visit michaelgrimmmusic.com and follow Michael on Facebook and Instagram.

Bill is a pianist and keyboard player who loves all styles of music improvisation. He also composes, arranges, produces, and engineers. In 1997, he moved to Las Vegas, working as a musical director for several headliners and performing jazz engagements at the Bellagio Hotel Resort. For more info, visit billzappia.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Givin' It To 'Em, starring Michael Grimm and Bill Zappia, will be performed at The Stirling Club, located at 2827 Paradise Road, on Jul. 2 and Aug. 6. Doors open at 6 p.m., and show time is 7 p.m. For more information, visit thestirlingclub.com.