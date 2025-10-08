Feature: MARRIAGE CAN BE MURDER Finds New Life (and Victims) At The Rio Las Vegas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Las Vegas’ longest-running interactive dinner show (26 years), Marriage Can Be Murder, has found a new home and a few new suspects at The Venue inside Masquerade Village at the legendary Rio Hotel & Casino.

The award-winning comedy-murder mystery show, produced by Ivory Star Productions, begins a thrilling new chapter with its fresh residency, complete with an upgraded four-course dinner, rotating story lines, and a brand-new theme of Ex’s & Oh’s.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Marriage Can Be Murder to the iconic Rio Las Vegas," said John Bentham, producer and co-founder of Ivory Star Productions. "The move marks a new chapter for us, allowing us to reach even more locals, tourists, and longtime fans. The Rio team wants to bring new and exciting things to it all in the name of fun, and Marriage Can Be Murder is all about fun. The show fits perfectly with their rebranding.”

Ivory Star Productions, known for bringing imaginative, boutique entertainment to the Strip, also produces Tape Face at MGM Grand and the holiday spectacular Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. For more information, visit www.ivorystar.com.

“The culinary experience has always been central to our show, and this move to the Rio gives us the chance to elevate that even further,” said co-creator and executive chef Eric Post describes the show's newest twist as both culinary and theatrical in nature. “We’ve completely reimagined our menu to create a four-course journey that complements each twist and turn of the mystery. Each course is timed to the story’s progression, so guests aren’t just eating dinner—they’re dining through clues, savoring red herrings, and literally tasting the plot twists.” One of the show's goals has always been to make the food an integral part of the experience.

“Eric’s skills allow us to customize the show, change the menu, or adjust things based on particulars of each plot and each show,” added Bentham.

The evening’s deliciously devious offerings begin with new hors d’oeuvres served table side, setting the tone for an immersive night of suspense and laughter. With story lines rotating every three months, audiences are guaranteed a fresh case to crack each season.

Part dinner party, part improv comedy, and part whodunit, Marriage Can Be Murder invites the audience to become part of the act. As the bodies drop and the clues pile up, guests find themselves in the middle of the action—interrogating suspects, trading theories, and trying to solve the mystery before dessert.

The show’s trademark humor, peppered with pop-culture references and cheeky asides, keeps the energy high. A nosy hostess, an overly ambitious lieutenant, and an unpredictable cast of suspects make each performance unique.

“One of the things that moving to the Rio allows us to do with this new space is to really enhance the interactive and immersive experience of Marriage Can Be Murder. We were one of the first immersive experiential shows, before the term was a buzzword in town. There are different areas where people can be part of the show and not necessarily know they're a part of the show,” said Bentham.

Ideal for audiences ages 12 and up, the award-winning, comedy-murder mystery dinner show blends razor-sharp humor and pop culture with campy entertainment, transforming guests from spectators into detectives in a twisted tale of matrimony and mayhem. As the show unfolds, audience members are invited to participate, follow clues, and work together to solve the "who-dun-it" mystery.

Each ticket includes a four-course dinner, a beverage, and gratuity. Guests can choose from three experience tiers:

Rest In Peace (RIP) Seating: Premium participation, commemorative photo, souvenir T-shirt, Jello shot syringe (with or without alcohol), and guaranteed involvement in the show.

VIP Seating: Priority seating, a Jello shot syringe, and a full dinner.

Regular Seating: Four-course meal with non-alcoholic beverage.

For those looking to turn mystery into romance, the new Killer Date Night Kit includes fun extras like conversation cards, fingerprint ink kits, magnifying glasses, temporary tattoos, and more—perfect for partners who want to sleuth together.

Between courses, guests play detective alongside an outlandishly eager lieutenant and a nosy hostess who keeps the wacky mischief flowing. With intrigue in every corner—and a suspect hiding among the audience—each performance serves up laughs, surprises, and a deliciously devious whodunit.

Located just one block off the Las Vegas Strip, The Rio—part of the Destination by Hyatt brand—hosts a standout roster of resident shows. Current offerings include the long-running magic duo Penn & Teller, the visually stunning WOW – The Vegas Spectacular, The Empire Strips Back (a sci-fi burlesque parody with cult appeal), and Comedy Cellar, the West Coast outpost of New York’s iconic comedy club. Marriage Can Be Murder joins this lineup as the resort’s latest immersive crowd-pleaser. For more information, visit riolasvegas.com and follow Rio on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Marriage Can Be Murder runs nightly at 7 p.m. at The Venue inside Masquerade Village at Rio Hotel & Casino, at 3700 W. Flamingo Road. Discounts are available to Nevada residents, military personnel, and seniors. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit marriagecanbemurder.com.

Photo Credit: Isabel M. Castro