Feature: Kelly Vohnn Sings Barbra Streisand Brings Her Greatest Hits and Iconic Songs to The Space

Barbra Streisand is a legend that now seldom performs, but Kelly Vohnn Sings Barbra Streisand brings her greatest hits and iconic songs to The Space on July 8.

Under the musical direction of Keith Thompson, Kelly will take the audience on a journey through the years of Barbra Streisand and her rise to multi-stardom.

"I fell in love with Barbra Streisand's voice and songs when I went to college in Canada. I noticed I could match her intonation quite well, and I've loved singing her songs," explains Kelly. "However, everyone always labeled me as a country singer, so I developed a country show, The Legends of Country by Kelly Vohnn."

The award-winning singer and tribute artist has headlined several Las Vegas shows with tribute performances showcasing four legends of country music: Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Reba McIntyre, and Shania Twain.

Born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Kelly began her career in the Keith Burton Tribute Show. She decided to pursue her dream as a country music artist. Recording her debut CD, A New Beginning, under her label, her first single release was a remake of Patsy Cline's "Sweet Dreams." The second release, "Her Momma's Eyes and Her Daddy's Gun," (written by Suzy Conn) landed her a national distribution deal, and she was awarded "Canadian Country Artist of the Year" in Nashville for International Independent Artists in 1999. Kelly was awarded "Entertainer of the Year" in Nashville for International Independent Artists.

However, as a single mother, Kelly decided to change career paths and perform as a tribute artist. She toured Canada and the United States until Burton encouraged her to write and produce her one-woman show, Kelly Vohnn Divas. She would move her family to Las Vegas to continue her career.

However, she almost left Las Vegas and the entertainment industry. "I was performing in a show at Planet Hollywood called Vegas Gone Country as Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton when I became very frustrated with the whole music business scene. I wanted to move back to Canada and become a professional poker player. Then I met the man of my dreams, who is now my husband, so I stayed in Las Vegas," she explained. "During the lockdown, I did a few Facebook live shows and realized how much people needed to be entertained. I also realized how much I needed to entertain. So I started to sing at Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen and fell completely in love with singing again. I could sing whatever I wanted, and the people loved it."

As for the tribute to Barbra Streisand, "One day, another entertainer, Michelle Johnson, came in to hear me. After listening to me sing one Barbra song, she told me I needed to do a Barbra Streisand show. So now I can say the rest is history."

Musical director Keith Thompson shares his musical talents with a list of professional credits, including the Las Vegas companies of Jersey Boys, The Producers, Hairspray, and the North American premiere of the hit musical, We Will Rock You. In addition, Thompson founded The Composers Showcase, an evening show that introduces original music by Las Vegas composers and songwriters, including major headliners. Visit thecomposersshowcase.com for more info.

Kelly Vohnn Sings Barbra Streisand, with music director Keith Thompson, will perform at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court, on July 8. Showtime is 8 p.m. Click here for more info.