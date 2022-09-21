Feature: Henderson Symphony Orchestra Opens 2022-23 Season With a Bang!

Henderson Symphony Orchestra is opening its 2022-2023 season with a Bang! conducted by music director Alexandra Arrieche at the Dollar Loan Center on Sept. 23.

The symphony will open with the most famous rivalry of DC Comics: Batman and Superman. The Henderson Symphony Orchestra will perform Danny Elfman's Batman Suite and John Williams' Superman Suite. The concert will end with their local hero, De Ann Letourneau, performing Sibelius' Violin Concerto, one of the most complex and challenging musical pieces to perform.

"This is our twist for close to heroes we have in real life," Alexandra says. "When we think about superheroes, something superhuman, we usually think about something like the Olympics with a superhuman achieving unbelievable things. We don't really consider how close athletes and artists are to achievement. There are dancers, musicians, and other types of artistry, the same as physical activity as an athlete. The only difference is that different muscles are worked."

When developing Bang! it was decided to feature three guest soloists. The idea was to transform musicians into superheroes.

"A few years ago, I suffered an injury, tennis elbow. This injury had nothing to do with me playing tennis but occurred as I was conducting. We don't talk much about artists suffering injuries, but it can be just as serious and physical," explains Alexander. "Athletes and artists start at a young age with their training. Athletes train for eight hours a day. Dancers train eight hours a day, and musicians practice eight hours a day. Then, when an audience sees a concert, they only see the result of the artists' hard work and not the enormous effort it took to get on that stage."

Artists, like superheroes, sacrifice time with family and friends and give up other pursuits to become the very best artist they can become and perform to their highest level. Artistry and sports are very similar with regard to determination and perseverance in their craft.

When Brazilian-born Alexandra was appointed conductor and musical director of the Henderson Symphony Orchestra, the appreciation of melodic symphonies as a contemporary soundtrack skyrocketed. Working in a field dominated by men, she has had tremendous success by choosing to be inspired versus intimidated.

The symphony orchestra is comprised of over 100 volunteer musicians, board members, and staff. It began when Frank Irvin, the orchestra teacher at Basic High School, attended a concert in Flagstaff, Arizona, and decided to develop an orchestra in Henderson, playing their first concert in May of 1987.

The public is invited to come dressed as their favorite superhero. Showtime is 8 p.m., and admission is free with plenty of parking. For more info, visit hendersonsymphony.org.