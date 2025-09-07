Feature: Collaboration Center to Host Music Festival, CollabChella, Sept. 13

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo Credit: Aranxa Esteve

The Collaboration Center Foundation has announced CollabChella, its inaugural music festival aimed at celebrating community spirit while making a positive impact. This event will feature an evening filled with live music, delicious food, and opportunities for meaningful connections, all benefiting vital programs for Las Vegas' largest disability resource network. Join music lovers and food enthusiasts at the Collaboration Center on September 13 for this special celebration.

“We really wanted to create an event that was accessible for everyone. Music is something that everyone can relate to, allowing people to access it at a reasonable price point. Putting on a music festival like CollabChella felt like a natural way to reach people where they are and show them what we’re all about in a fun, accessible way,” said Cindy Goussak, Executive Director of Collaboration Center. “The community can come, check us out, learn about our mission, and have a wonderful time spending time with friends.”

CollabChella is a music festival tailored for adults aged 21 and over, featuring performances by talented local bands across various genres. Attendees can savor food and drinks from local food trucks and explore unique merchandise while enjoying the lively atmosphere of live music. The organization behind CollabChella aims to raise awareness of its mission and create an enjoyable, accessible experience that unites the community through the universal language of music.

There will be a variety of musical genres including Wedge Brothers (classic rock band), Classic Chaos (1970s and 1980s), Daddy's Cult (Alternative Goth Pop), Camden West (singer, songwriter, guitarist), Mikalah Gordon (youngest contestant on American Idol season 4, singer, stand-up comedian), and Zowie Bowie (pop and rock). All of the performers are donating their time to benefit this event.

Food trucks will be serving seafood, tacos, and sliders. There's going to be a full bar and a beer truck area. All of the food trucks are giving a percentage of sales back to the Collaboration Center.

There will also be activities, including jewelry making and henna tattoo areas.

This year’s CollabChella is made possible by the generous support of Cashman Photo Enterprises, Penta Building Group, By Design, Haven Park, and ConvExx.

“We're able to keep costs low, but there's still a cost to have staging, lighting, sound, and security. The sponsors are really the ones who allow all of that to come into play, as well as the donation of services like Cashman Photo,” explained Goussak.

The Collaboration Center was founded in 2019 with a mission to provide all individuals, regardless of disability, with equitable access to essential services and support systems by creating and managing Nevada's largest disability resource network.

The Collaboration Center's core Pathways Program connects individuals and families affected by intellectual, developmental, physical, and learning disabilities with top-notch resources to achieve the best possible outcomes. Utilizing a unique concierge case management approach, the Pathways team acts as a centralized, one-stop resource for families. They provide access to a comprehensive range of services, both on and off campus, and offer assistance in navigating the complex network of disability services.

The Collaboration Center's comprehensive campus acts as a central hub for various providers, agencies, and nonprofit organizations that focus on supporting individuals with disabilities, offering healthcare services, educational resources, community programs, and supportive services.

“This is really an opportunity to gather, spend some time, and have an opportunity to listen to some great music. At the same time, guests will learn a little bit about our mission and what we do on our campus. It's almost impossible to spend time there and really not be in awe of the environment that we're able to create for those within the disability community,” said Goussak.

All proceeds from CollabChella will directly benefit the Collaboration Center and its programs serving the Las Vegas disability community. Tickets are available online and at the door. The festival will be held at the Collaboration Center campus, 8390 W Windmill Lane, from 4 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 13. For more information about the Collaboration Center, call (702) 329-3208, visit collablv.org.