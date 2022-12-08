Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 08, 2022  

It is time to enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas with Sally Olson as Karen Carpenter and Ned Mills as Richard Carpenter starring in the debut of Carpenters Legacy: A Christmas Portrait recreating the nostalgia and joy of the Carpenters' 1977 and 1978 Christmas television specials. The holiday show will be performed at The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel through Jan. 1, 2023.

The Carpenters did not tour with a holiday show, instead recording the two television Christmas specials, The Carpenters at Christmas (1977) and The Carpenters: A Christmas Portrait (1978).

Carpenters Legacy: A Christmas Portrait will recreate those Christmas television specials that originally aired on ABC, complete with vintage commercials. They will wear costumes that are exact replicas of what Karen and Richard Carpenter wore in their Christmas television specials.

"We are thrilled to have a Las Vegas residency at The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel, quickly becoming known as the premiere destination for classic Las Vegas entertainment. We have been performing there since July 18, and our regular show, Carpenters Legacy: A Re-creation of the 1976 UK Tour, will resume, but now is the time to debut our Christmas show officially," says Sally. "In addition to performing the Carpenters' Christmas classics, including 'Merry Christmas Darling.' For many people, the Carpenters mean Christmas. Their music is timeless, and the duo's Christmas music has a special place in the hearts of many. We love taking audiences on a trip down memory lane back to a simpler time and an old-fashioned Christmas."

The show will feature the holiday classics "Sleigh Ride," "The Christmas Song," and "Merry Christmas, Darling," as well as many of the Carpenters' greatest hits.

Feature: CARPENTERS LEGACY: A CHRISTMAS PORTRAIT celebrates with official debut at The Modern Showrooms At Alexis Park Resort Hotel The Carpenters transformed music as one of the biggest-selling American acts. Sally creates Karen Carpenter, including authentic hairstyles, makeup, vintage costumes, and gestures, along with her stunning voice. Sally is the first-ever Karen Carpenter tribute artist to perform in the show Legends in Concert. A pianist, singer, and entertainer, Ned began playing piano at the age of four and has entertained audiences in over 20 countries and on three continents.

"This is the time to celebrate Christmas, tradition, and family," says Ned. "This show is a great way to enjoy the holiday season and lift everyone's spirits."

Carpenters Legacy: A Christmas Portrait starring Sally Olson and Ned Mills will be performed at The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel, 375 E. Harmon Ave. Show performance is Sunday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. For more info, visit carpenterslegacy.com or holidayclassics.com.



From This Author - Debbie Hall

Debbie Hall is a long-time resident of Las Vegas (43 years and counting) and has always loved the entertainment. Whether attending touring Broadway shows or high school productions, she enjoys... (read more about this author)


