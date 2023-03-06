Feature: ADAM CAROLLA LIVE Brings His Standup To Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club

Adam Carolla has many interests and opinions expressed during his radio shows, podcasts, and comedy. He will bring his standup to Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at the Linq Promenade on March 9.

He continues to expand his reach with various platforms, including podcaster, radio host, actor, writer, and comedian. Adam began his career in the early 1990s when he studied improvisational comedy with The Groundlings and became a member of the ACME Comedy Theatre troupe. He met Jimmy Kimmel in 1994 when he volunteered to be be his boxing trainer to prepare Jimmy (then known as Jimmy the Sports Guy on the radio) for a bout with another radio personality. The two became fast friends, and Adam would perform on the radio with Jimmy.

Adam continued his radio career with several shows until his cancellation in 2009. He became a trendsetter by hosting The Adam Carolla Show, distributed as a podcast in 2009. Guinness World Records announced in 2011 that the show set the record as the most downloaded podcast.

"I still had a few months left on my [radio] contract and was listening to radio online. I wanted to communicate with the audience. I didn't have any grand illusions about what could be; I just did it for free for a year because I liked talking. I wanted to stay in touch with my audience. I worked hard at it, and it did pay off," explains Adam.

He admits that speaking into a mike for podcasting or radio broadcasting can be isolating without immediate feedback. "When you are performing on stage and have a live audience in front of you, you are talking and gauging the audience. People will let you know through laughter and body language when you are done," explains Adam. "I can be going off on some riff, and the audience will let me know when to wrap it up."

Adam enjoys the variety that radio, podcasting, acting, and standup allow for communicating his messages. He admits that he would become bored if he had to focus on one platform.

"I love doing standup and touring, but it is because I don't have to tour for a whole year. I can perform for a weekend, come home for two weeks, and perform again," says Adam.

He believes that humor and jokes transcend locations, except Adam does realize that his audience is from around the world when he performs in Las Vegas. However, Adam only speaks about locally-based Las Vegas events if he knows most of the audience is from somewhere other than Southern Nevada. His process for comedy is to write down ideas and try them out either on his podcast or in comedy clubs.

He plans on performing at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club once a month as a residency. Part of his act is to bring up other comedians and friends to perform, including local Las Vegas entertainers such as Carrot Top.

Moving to Las Vegas when he was nine years old, comedian, writer, producer, and Emmy Award-winning TV host Jimmy Kimmel curated and designed his comedy club. The Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at The Linq Promenade, 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. S., offers a full bar and menu. For more information, visit jimmykimmelscomedyclub.com.