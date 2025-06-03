FIRST FRIDAY Returns to Las Vegas Arts District June 6 with Summer Solstice Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



First Friday Foundation has announced the theme for its June 6, 2025 event: “Summer Solstice.” The popular monthly celebration of art, community, and culture continues in a newly adjusted footprint designed to accommodate upcoming construction while keeping the event rooted in the city’s Arts District.

The June edition will now stretch along Main Street from Charleston to Coolidge, while the Art Walk will remain on Boulder Avenue in front of the Arts Factory and extend to First Street, where more than 100 local artists and craftspeople are expected to showcase their work. The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The featured artist for June is Ethan E. Salmon, a multidisciplinary Las Vegas-born creator whose work spans graphic design, painting, photography, and sculpture. His current projects examine how architecture evokes memory and personal history. The First Friday Artist Residency continues with Nancy Good and Andrea Knox, and the Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space, named in honor of the event's late founder, will spotlight artist Lisa Lune-Hohens.

The festival will include multiple stages of live entertainment, with youth dance performances beginning at 5:00 p.m. on the main stage. Attendees can also participate in interactive community art projects and experience the return of the speed pitch activation with the Las Vegas A’s.

More than 20 food trucks and First Friday bars will be positioned throughout the new footprint, offering a wide variety of culinary options. Many nearby galleries, restaurants, and retail shops will also stay open late as part of the festivities.

With ongoing street improvement projects in the area, attendees are encouraged to plan ahead for traffic delays and parking changes. Official parking is only available on 1st Street and Coolidge for $25 cash at designated check-in tents. The Foundation has issued a warning against unauthorized parking in vacant lots, citing risks of towing and scams.

To avoid driving, visitors are encouraged to use the Downtown Loop, which provides transportation to and from the First Friday area throughout the event.

The Foundation also continues its partnership with Park West Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, where its residency program will feature LaRon Emcee from June 25–29 and July 3–6.

For updates, applications, and a full event map, visit www.ffflv.org

