Eddie Ifft, Angel Gaines and Matt Richards Highlight May 2022 Lineup at the Comedy Cellar at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

The world-famous Comedy Cellar has announced the May 2022 lineup for its first West Coast location, an exact replica of its New York club, at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Known for its distinctive "showcase format," featuring television-headliner comedians performing their best 15-20 minute sets, the renowned comedy club brings the unique vibe from the legendary, underground Greenwich Village club, including the iconic brick wall, stained glass and low-ceiling design.



Comedy Cellar performances are held nightly at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 or $42 plus applicable taxes and fees. Limited tickets are available for $22 plus applicable taxes and fees using the code CCVEGAS. All tickets can be purchased online at Caesars.com/shows or ticketmaster.com, by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469, or in-person at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office.

MONDAY, MAY 2 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, MAY 4 (SHOWCASE):

Eddie Ifft, Jackie Fabulous, John Joseph, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Eddie Ifft (Legit on FX, The Green Room on Showtime, Tommy Chong 420, Showtime special), Jackie Fabulous (Last Comic Standing, America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show), John Joseph (Comedy Central's "Tough Crowd," "The View"), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").

THURSDAY, MAY 5 THROUGH SUNDAY, MAY 8 (SHOWCASE):

Eddie Ifft, Jackie Fabulous, John Joseph, Butch Bradley and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Eddie Ifft (Legit on FX, The Green Room on Showtime, Tommy Chong 420, Showtime special), Jackie Fabulous (Last Comic Standing, America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show), John Joseph (Comedy Central's "Tough Crowd," "The View"), Butch Bradley (New Amazon Prime special "Live From Las Vegas," the movies "Opening Act" and "Reagan") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").

MONDAY, MAY 9 THROUGH SUNDAY, MAY 15 (SHOWCASE):

Angel Gaines, Quinn Dahle, Mo Mandel, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Angel Gaines (Just For Laughs, Kevin Hart's LOL), Quinn Dahle (The Tonight Show, Showtime, Comedy Central), Mo Mandel (CONAN, Comedy Central Half Hour, Chelsea Lately, The Late Late Show, Hour special on Amazon, Modern Family, 2 Broke Girls, Barmageddon), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").

MONDAY, MAY 16 THROUGH THURSDAY, MAY 19 (SHOWCASE):

Dennis Regan, Erin Jackson, Jay Hollingsworth, Michael Yo and Matt Richards

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Dennis Regan ("The Tonight Show," writer for CBS' "The King of Queens"), Erin Jackson (CONAN, Comedy Central's "This Week at the Comedy Cellar," truTV's "Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks," "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," NBC's "Last Comic Standing"), Jay Hollingsworth (All Def/Amazon's Laugh After Dark, winner of March Comedy Madness, Winner of Best of Boston). Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Matt Richards (From HQ trivia, Two Broke Girls, That Damn Michael Che on HBO Max).

FRIDAY, MAY 20 THROUGH SATURDAY, MAY 21 (SHOWCASE):

Dennis Regan, Erin Jackson, Jay Hollingsworth, Michael Yo, Dennis Blair and Matt Richards

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Dennis Regan ("The Tonight Show," writer for CBS' "The King of Queens"), Erin Jackson (CONAN, Comedy Central's "This Week at the Comedy Cellar," truTV's "Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks," "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," NBC's "Last Comic Standing"), Jay Hollingsworth (All Def/Amazon's Laugh After Dark, winner of March Comedy Madness, Winner of Best of Boston). Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent"), Dennis Blair (The Tonight Show, HBO, co-wrote the movie "Easy Money") and Matt Richards (From HQ trivia, Two Broke Girls, That Damn Michael Che on HBO Max).

SUNDAY, MAY 22 (SHOWCASE):

Dennis Regan, Erin Jackson, Jay Hollingsworth, Michael Yo and Matt Richards

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Dennis Regan ("The Tonight Show," writer for CBS' "The King of Queens"), Erin Jackson (CONAN, Comedy Central's "This Week at the Comedy Cellar," truTV's "Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks," "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," NBC's "Last Comic Standing"), Jay Hollingsworth (All Def/Amazon's Laugh After Dark, winner of March Comedy Madness, Winner of Best of Boston). Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Matt Richards (From HQ trivia, Two Broke Girls, That Damn Michael Che on HBO Max).

MONDAY, MAY 23 THROUGH TUESDAY, MAY 24 (SHOWCASE):

Rick D'Elia, Brian Scolaro, Trixx, Michael Yo and Kathleen Dunbar

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Rick D'Elia ("The Tonight Show"). Kathleen Dunbar (Las Vegas Comedy Festival), Brian Scolaro ("CONAN," half hour Comedy Central special "Comedy Central Presents: Brian Scolaro," TBS's "Sullivan and Son" and FOX's "Stacked"), Trixx (Just For Laughs, Kevin Hart's LOL Network, Winner of 2018 World Series of Comedy, Sirius XM), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Kathleen Dunbar (Las Vegas Comedy Festival),

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25 THROUGH SUNDAY, MAY 29 (SHOWCASE):

Rick D'Elia, Brian Scolaro, Trixx, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Rick D'Elia ("The Tonight Show"). Kathleen Dunbar (Las Vegas Comedy Festival), Brian Scolaro ("CONAN," half hour Comedy Central special "Comedy Central Presents: Brian Scolaro," TBS's "Sullivan and Son" and FOX's "Stacked"), Trixx (Just For Laughs, Kevin Hart's LOL Network, Winner of 2018 World Series of Comedy, Sirius XM), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").

MONDAY, MAY 31 (SHOWCASE):

Nicole Aimee, Jon Laster, Nick Griffin, Allan Havey, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Nicole Aimee (Comedy Central "Roast Battle," Oxygen "Funny Girls"), Jon Laster (Winner of Stand Up NBC), Nick Griffin (11 appearances on "The Late Show with David Letterman," "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Comedy Central Presents "The Half Hour Comedy Special"), Allan Havey (AMC's "Mad Men," "The Office," "Billions," "Louie," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Crashing" and "Late Night with David Letterman"), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").

