Don Barnhart, Kathleen Dunbar and Brandon James Return to Delirious Comedy Club

Delirious Comedy Club presents live standup performed every Thursday – Sunday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino will pioneer the return of live, ticketed entertainment in Downtown Las Vegas with the reopening of the Delirious Comedy Club on Oct. 15. Packing Downtown's best punchlines, the Delirious Comedy Club features locally and globally celebrated comedians and other special guests every Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Performing in The Fremont Room at reduced capacity to allow for necessary social distancing, the Delirious Comedy Club couples traditional standup with an untraditional lineup. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit DeliriousComedyclub.com.

Spotlighting emerging comedy stars and famous faces seen on HBO, Netflix, Comedy Central and more, the Delirious Comedy Club brings laugh-out-loud standup throughout a 60-minute show. The club's grand reopening weekend showcases the comedy stylings of Don Barnhart, the only Las Vegas headliner with two full-time residencies, Kathleen Dunbar, winner of The Las Vegas Comedy Festival, Brandon James, regularly seen at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles and the Hollywood Improv, and house emcee Guy Fessenden, along with surprise special guests.

An ongoing lineup schedule for the Delirious Comedy Club can be viewed here.

In order to create a comfortable and safer environment for guests, performers, and employees, Downtown Grand has implemented new health safety guidelines and procedures, including:

Reduced capacity of each show by more than 50% to allow for necessary social distancing inside the showroom. Seating is strictly limited.

All highly touched surfaces including but not limited to tables, chairs, and more are more regularly sanitized and disinfected after every show.

All staff members and patrons are required to wear masks except for while eating or drinking.

The stage and its performers are stationed 25 feet away from audience members.

All staff and customers will have their temperature checked upon entering the club with a contactless thermometer.

A minimum of six feet between groups is required, including while waiting in line

All customers will be seated by a host who will keep groups to a maximum of six people, providing they are from the same household, and will selectively seat people throughout the club.

Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the hotel, at entrances and at the front desk.

All beverages are served in disposable service ware.

Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino and The Delirious Comedy Club abide by all health advisories given by local authorities to provide a more safe venue. The complete list of health and safety protocols can be viewed here. The Delirious Comedy Show inside Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino performs Thursday - Sunday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit deliriouscomedyclub.com.

