Delirious Comedy Club Presents Pauly Shore Live At The Spare Room

As part of its Celebrity Comedy Series, Delirious Comedy Club inside The Spare Room at Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino has announced Pauly Shore will make his return to Las Vegas on Friday, November 22nd for the first time since 2018. The one-night-only engagement will feature a dual stand-up performance from Shore, 7:30 and 9:30, and feature guest sets from LA-based comedian Sandy Danto and Las Vegas' own Don Barnhart. Tickets starting at $39.99 on sale now.

The stand-up comic, actor, writer, and director Pauly Shore tasted super-stardom in 1990 when his precedent-setting MTV show "Totally Pauly" hit the airwaves to major fan approval. The show ran for six years, leading Pauly to a one-hour HBO comedy special, "Pauly Does Dallas" and starring roles in films like "Jury Duty," "In the Army Now," "Bio-Dome," "Encino Man," "Son In Law," and "A Goofy Movie."

Pauly released a series of video interviews in 2017 called the "Pauly Shore Podcast Show." His guests included Judd Apatow, Iliza Shlesinger, Ziggy Marley, Brett Ratner, Daymond John, Harland Williams, Fred Durst, David Faustino, Doug Herzog, Dexter Holland, Bob Saget and more (http://bit.ly/podshowPaulyShore).

Currently, Pauly has a weekly, Big Brother-style video podcast called "Pauly Shore's Random Rants" which you can find on Soundcloud, iTunes, Stitcher and YouTube (http://bit.ly/rantsPaulyShore). Apart from actively touring the country with his stand-up comedy (http://bit.ly/PaulyTour), Pauly is working on a documentary of his life that spans the 1960s, '70s, '80s and '90s.





