Country Music Icon Tracy Lawrence To Headline One-Night-Only Concert At Resorts World Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As Rodeo World festivities take over Resorts World Las Vegas this December, the celebration will begin with Tracy Lawrence performing live at Resorts World Theatre for one night only on Friday, December 5, 2025. The multi-platinum artist will be joined by Easton Corbin and Dalton Davis for an evening of country hits and fan favorites. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 6, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

With more than one billion career streams and 13 million albums sold, Lawrence remains one of country music’s most enduring voices. The CMA and ACM Award-winning artist will perform signature No. 1 hits including “Time Marches On,” “Sticks and Stones,” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are,” alongside selections from his latest EP, Out Here In It.

Joining him is Easton Corbin, known for chart-toppers such as “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It,” along with rising star Dalton Davis.

The 4,869-seat Resorts World Theatre recently underwent major renovations, adding luxury VIP banquettes, private lounges, and immersive L-ISA spatial audio technology powered by more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers. The venue now features flexible seating options, from general admission floors to fully seated configurations, with no seat more than 150 feet from the stage.

For tickets and more information, visit rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.

About Tracy Lawrence

With 18 No. 1 singles and a three-decade career, Tracy Lawrence has solidified his place as a cornerstone of contemporary country music. Beyond his continued touring and recording success, Lawrence also hosts the popular podcast TL’s Road House, featuring guests such as HARDY, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson.

Lawrence’s ongoing philanthropic work through his Mission:Possible foundation—dedicated to supporting homeless communities across Middle Tennessee—has raised over $1 million and earned him the 2023 CRS Humanitarian Award.