Comedian And Talk Show Host Jay Leno Set To Make Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, March 2023

Acclaimed late night television host and admired stand-up comedian, Jay Leno, will make his venue debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a singular show on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The highly-anticipated performance gives long-time fans a chance to see the Emmy-winning comedy legend in an intimate setting. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Ticket Information

2023 Performance Date: March 31, 2023; show at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST

Price: Tickets starting at $59.50 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

In addition to an incredible comedic career spanning nearly three decades, Leno is a best-selling children's book author, in-demand corporate speaker, television and film voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist. Leno's mark on the comedy and entertainment industries has been recognized with a variety of accolades and awards including an Emmy, People's Choice Award and multiple TV Guide awards, the Harris Poll selection as most popular star on television and the Hasty Pudding Award from Harvard University, The Mark Twain Prize, the Patriot Award - given by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, and serving as the first person to drive the pace car of all major NASCAR Events.

For tickets or more information about this performance, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Acclaimed TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children's book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist...Jay Leno is widely characterized as "the hardest working man in show business."

Jay Leno's late night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of the #1-rated "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" -after the first two years Jay Leno never lost a single ratings year in which he served as host.

This fall Jay Leno brings back the classic game show YOU BET YOUR LIFE. This comedy show wrapped in a game show will feature two strangers paired up to play for prize money by answering trivia questions correctly. Co-Hosted by Kevin Eubanks and produced by Tom Werner and David Hurwitz, YOU BET YOUR LIFE will deliver a fun series filled with the warmth and laughter that America needs now. You Bet Your Life is cleared in 93% of the country.

Leno also currently produces and is host of the CNBC primetime series Jay Leno'S GARAGE now in its sixth season. "Jay Leno's Garage" explores the world of cars, never forgetting that it's the people behind the wheel who provide the real stories. The series debuted in October 2015 and delivered CNBC's most-watched first season in network history. New episodes of "Jay Leno's Garage" can be viewed on CNBC or CNBC On Demand throughout the year.

The show is an outgrowth of Jay Leno'S GARAGE YOUTUBE CHANNEL which Leno produces and has an international following on the Web and has garnered several Emmy Awards and nominations for Outstanding Special Class-Short-Format Nonfiction Programs.

His new product line Jay Leno'S GARAGE ADVANCED VEHICLE CARE launched in December of 2016 and has been well received by the Automotive Industry worldwide. Products are available on www.lenosgarage.com.

Along with his CNBC show, Jay is currently on air with various other television series, including "Last Man Standing." When he's not on TV, Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally; participates in numerous charity and corporate events, does voice-overs for animated series, pens children's books, and writes a monthly column in various automotive magazines. And in his "spare" time (as if he has any), he enjoys working on his collection of classic cars and motorcycles. In fact, he has built a number of cars, including an acclaimed eco-car in his eco-friendly green garage.

Leno is the recipient of many honors, including Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide awards, Harris Poll selection as most popular star on television, the Hasty Pudding Award at Harvard University, The Mark Twain Prize, recipient of the Patriot Award given by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, and being the first person to drive the pace car of all major NASCAR Events.

He and his wife Mavis, an ardent human rights activist, live in Los Angeles.