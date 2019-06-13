Cadence's Launches SUMMER SOIREE Series Saturday, June 15

Cadence, a master planned community in Henderson, is launching a series of events - "Cadence Summer Soiree" - featuring food trucks and music three Saturday evenings throughout the summer: June 15, July 13 and August 10. Located in Cadence's Central Park (1170 E. Sunset Rd., Henderson, NV 89011), each event will be held from 6-10 p.m.

For the first event on June 15, popular local band Street Folk will headline, a DJ will spin the hits and food trucks scheduled to participate include: Meats Gone Wild, Abuela's Kitchen, Ono-Licious, Alpha Dawgs, The Greek Delight, Spoon A Bowl and Cold Stone Creamery. The Cadence Central Park playground will be in full swing and along with oversized lawn games for guests to enjoy.



The family-friendly event is open to the public with free admission to the park grounds and complimentary on-site street parking. Food and drinks will be available for purchase directly from each food truck.

"The beautiful sights at Cadence Central Park paired with good music and great food - it doesn't get better than that," said Cheryl Gowan, spokesperson for The LandWell Company, developer of Cadence. "We hope residents, community members and prospective homebuyers bring all of their friends (even the four-legged ones) to experience all that Cadence has to offer."

Cadence is Southern Nevada's first master planned community to break ground in a decade and, upon completion, will boast more than 13,250 homes across 2,200 acres. For more information about Cadence, visit www.CadenceNV.com or call 702-558-9366.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You