CHRISTMAS IN HELL To Debut In Sin City For 2022 Holiday Season

The irreverent musical comedy "Christmas in Hell" will make its way to Las Vegas for the upcoming holiday season. The 90-minute production features laughs, original songs, and a highly unconventional plot line, making it a good-natured sin for those revelers visiting Sin City this winter. Previously featured at sold-out shows at Off-Broadway's York Theatre, "Christmas in Hell" will debut at Notoriety on November 17, 2022 and continue into the new year with shows until January 15, 2023.

"I think Las Vegas is ready for a holiday show like this," said Gary Apple, who wrote the book, music, and lyrics of the show. "The Off-Broadway production was terrific, but Las Vegas has a vibrancy like no other place on earth. So, I've adapted the material to tap into that uniquely wonderful energy. For the New York audience, I had to remove some of the most outrageous elements. But I've put them back in for this run. I think the Las Vegas crowd can handle it."

The musical features such off-kilter songs as "Selfie With Charles Manson," "Hell Will Be Heaven With You," and "Every Day Is Christmas In Hell."

"Christmas in Hell" takes place on Christmas Eve, where a young boy is mistakenly taken down to Hell. When he returns, not only has he missed Christmas, but he is devilishly changed. To set things right, his father embarks on an extraordinary adventure that eventually leads him down to Hell itself, where he makes a wager with Lucifer he can't possibly win.

The Las Vegas cast includes two New York actors were in the cast when it first premiered at The New York Fringe Festival in 2015. Christopher Sutton will be reprising his role as the father who must journey to Hell to save his son. Carl, the big-hearted bogeyman, will be once again be portrayed by Zak Risinger , who has played the role at The Fringe, The New York Musical Festival, and Off-Broadway at The York Theatre.

"Christmas in Hell" is a wild, audacious, and surprisingly touching musical comedy about the lengths we'll go to for the ones we love. When it ran in New York, it appeared alongside seasonal favorites such as The Rockettes and The Nutcracker on multiple "Must-See Holiday Show" lists in publications such as TheaterMania, TDF, Newsday and amNewYork. "Christmas in Hell" even earned a place in Time Out New York's "Best Christmas Broadway Shows of 2018-2019."

To learn more about "Christmas in Hell" visit, http://www.ChristmasInHell.com

