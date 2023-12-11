BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards; SCREAM’D, INHERIT THE WIND, Majestic Repertory Theatre & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Michelle Johnson - TAPESTRY UNRAVELED - Myrons at The Smith Center 31%

Sally Olson & Ned Mills - CARPENTERS LEGACY - V Theater at Planet Hollywood 21%

Amanda King - THE LADIES WHO SWING - Starbright Theater 17%

Bill Russell - BEYOND THE SONGBOOK: THE MUSIC OF HENRY KRIEGER - The Space 8%

Ryan Baker - CHRISTMAS SHOW - The Space 7%

John Lloyd Young - TO VEGAS WITH LOVE - The Space 7%

Angela Teek - GERSHWIN TO GARLAND - Starbright Theater 5%

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Myron's at The Smith Center 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Noah Rivera - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 62%

Devon Crawford and Amber Smith - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 12%

Rachel DeBenedetto - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 12%

Teresa Isgriggs - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 11%

Jason Nious - CHOIRBOY - Vegas Theatre Company 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gabbie Kenny - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 66%

Neil Taffe - THE LITTILE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 16%

Abby Stroot - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 12%

RuBen Permel - TREASURE ISLAND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Troy Heard - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 68%

Jennifer Hemme - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 14%

Meahel Heard-Pitra - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 10%

Joe Hynes - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 9%



Best Direction Of A Play

Troy Heard - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 77%

China Hudson - CHOIRBOY - Las Vegas Theatre Company 18%

Jeff Paul - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 5%



Best Ensemble

SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 55%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 13%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 13%

KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 9%

BAT OUT OF HELL - Paris Hotel 6%

CHOIRBOY - Las Vegas Theatre Company 2%

MAGIC MIKE LIVE - Magic Mike Live Theater 1%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marcus Randolph - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 63%

Christopher Escher - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 13%

Logan Gerring - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 12%

Brittney Price - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 7%

Ian La Fountain - ANGRY FAGS - Majestic Repertory Theatre 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Shauna Oblad - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 38%

Shirley Wilson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 33%

Nancy West - KINKY BOOTD - Super Summer Theatre 29%



Best Musical

SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 55%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 13%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 10%

KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 6%

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL - The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. 5%

BAT OUT OF HELL - Paris Hotel 5%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Las Vegas little Theater 5%

JAGGED LITTLE PILL - The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Joey Derby - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 29%

Ray Winters - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 20%

Gus Pappas - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 18%

Jezelle McNack - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 11%

Lizzy Martin - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 9%

Keith Dotson - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 5%

Trenton Klinkefus - TUCK EVERLASTING - Las Vegas Little Theater 4%

Gus Pappas - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 3%



Best Performer In A Play

Erik Amblad - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 72%

Jordan Karst - CHOIRBOY - Vegas Theatre Company 9%

Yomi Orru - CHOIRBOY - Vegas Theatre Company 7%

Gina Garrison - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 6%

Chase Thomas - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 3%

Karen Rymar - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 2%

Bob Fetes - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 1%



Best Play

INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 73%

CHOIRBOY - Vegas Theatre Company 23%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 5%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Whitney Lehn Meltz - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Majestic Repertory Theatre 25%

Jason Husena - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 20%

The Design Ninjas - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 19%

Cassie Lentz - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 15%

Whitney Lehn Meltz - ANGRY FAGS - Majestic Repertory Theatre 13%

Whitney Lehn Meltz - LIFE SUCKS - Vegas Theatre Company 4%

Whitney Lehn Meltz - CHOIR BOY - Vegas Theatre Company 2%

Antonio Beach - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Katie Marie Jones - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 19%

Carly Presher - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 12%

Steffan Scrogan - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 12%

Noah Rivera - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 11%

Alfonso Brooks - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 10%

Kegan Witzki - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 5%

Armando Harlow Ronconi - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 5%

Marissa McCoy - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 5%

Paul Iwanicki - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 4%

Rowan Johns - THE DROWSY CHAPERON - Signature Productions 4%

Coco Lane Rigbye - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 4%

JeShaun Jackson - BAT OUT OF HELL - Paris Hotel 3%

Sean Evans - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 3%

Mecca Hicks - BAT OUT OF HELL - Paris Hotel 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Vivien Viernes - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 74%

Gary Lunn - CHOIRBOY - Vegas Theatre Company 19%

Zoe Nauman - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 4%

Amy Hallas Baker - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 4%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

TREASURE ISLAND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 53%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 34%

SOUND OF MUSIC - The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. 14%

