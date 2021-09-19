BWW Feature: MICHELLE JOHNSON PRESENTS HOME! A RETURN TO BROADWAY returning to Myron's At The Smith Center

Acclaimed vocalist and entertainer Michelle Johnson, known as "Las Vegas' First Lady of Jazz" is happily returning to The Smith Center when she will perform her new show Michelle Johnson Presents Home! A Return to Broadway at Myron's at The Smith Center on Sept. 26.

The heart-pounding musical revue celebrates the reopening of Broadway and the resilience of the human spirit. The show will feature Michelle's interpretation of some of Broadway's greatest hits from composers including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein, Harold Arlen, Stephen Schwartz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Sarah McLaughlin, and Jason Robert Brown.

Musical direction by three-time MAC Award-winning Broadway veteran Mark Hartman brings the show to a new level. His numerous credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, Avenue Q, The Fantasticks, Feinstein's/54 Below, Café Carlyle, Birdland, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Carnegie Hall. Backed by an incredible band, the show features several outstanding guest singers, including Broadway veterans Brent Barrett (Chicago, West Side Story, Grand Hotel) and Jimmy Lockett (Starlight Express, Cats), and popular local singers Robin Vincent, Anne Martinez, Lannie Counts, and Lisa Marie Smith. Michelle's performance will bring smiles to her audience while many will sing along to Broadway hits from the past and present day.

Her unique voice, versatility, an affinity for languages, and impressive range have opened opportunities for Michelle to perform, tour, or record with legendary artists, including Gladys Knight, Paul McCartney, and Barbra Streisand.

She grew up primarily in Cairo, Egypt, and then attended and graduated from Yale University. However, her original path to Harvard Law School diverged onto a different route when her passion for the entertainment industry won out. Recently, she became the 2020 Las Vegas Black Music Awards recipient of the Lena Horne Award for Musical Excellence. She is working on her book about the music industry and also looks forward to finishing an album of entirely original music. Her upcoming performances will focus on the importance of human connection, vulnerability, and community. For more information about Michelle, visit www.michellejohnson.com.

Michelle Johnson Presents Home! A Return to Broadway will be performed at Myron's at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., at 6 p.m. on Sept. 26. To purchase tickets, call The Smith Center box office at 702-749-2000 or click here.