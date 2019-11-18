BWW Feature: Inside The Official Backstage Talent Gift Lounge Presented By Foreo At MGM Grand

Before one of the hottest shows, the 20th Latin GRAMMY Awards, performers, nominees, and presenters are awarded some of the coolest items at the Official Backstage Talent Gift Lounge presented by FOREO.

Makeup, dirt, and the environment takes a toll on skin and Foreo Luna 3, the latest from the line of facial cleansing devices, scrubs it off. Featuring silicone touchpoints and T-Sonic technology, the pulsation massages the skin while it cleanses it. Actor, journalist, and television personality Tony Dandrades demonstrates that men need to take care of their skin too.

Topgolf changes the idea of golf with a party atmosphere, great food, cocktails, and entertainment while hitting a ball or two. Topgolf is opening a venue in Monterey in 2020 adding to its locations globally, including Las Vegas. The gift of a VIP Topgolf experience, along with customized golf accessories, enticed everyone to continue the fun. Brazilian, Italian, and American actor, personality, and musician Rudy Mancuso takes a swing to perfect his form.

As the show's official timepiece partner, Bulova gifted the Latin GRAMMY Automatic watch, which incorporates musical cues in its design and is rose gold in color. The Latin GRAMMY Jewelry collection, infused with the style of some of Bulova's most popular watch collections, was showcased. Dominican-American model and beauty queen Clarissa Molina proudly wears her Bulova watch.

McDonald's joined the gift lounge with a unique "Thank You" mural for visitors to write messages of gratitude to those that have supported them using the hashtag #HACERproud. Platinum-selling Mariachi Sol De México is the first mariachi group to be nominated for a Grammy award and shows their love for their fans.

Everyone needs their tunes and a complimentary annual subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited along with an Amazon Alexa Echo Device keeps the music loud and proud. About 100 million songs are uncompressed files that sound incredible. An array of devices can be used, as well. Erick Garcia, Eden Munoz, Armando Ramos, and Alejandro Gaxiola of Calibre 50 enjoyed their sounds!

Mastercard demonstrated #startsomethingpriceless alongside Ladureé introducing limited-edition macarons with colors representative of passion and optimism to convey their iconic logo. Cuban-American model and television host Lili Estefan shines brightly with the colors of Mastercard.

PETA Latino is represented this year for outreach to the Latin market and Spanish-speaking people. The organization works with Latin celebrities who support the organization and plant-based lifestyle. Luxury vegan handbags and accessories from the Gunas New York line celebrate leather-free fashion. Colombian pop singer/songwriter Paula Arenas proudly posed as an "angel" for PETA Latino.

Hot singers, fantastic musicians, and beautiful people performed, presented, or attended the 20th Latin GRAMMY Awards held at the MGM Grand on Nov. 14. Hosted by Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega, presenters and performers included Paula Arenas, Bad Bunny, Alessia Cara, Alejandro Fernández, Alex Fernández, Vicente Fernández, Natalia Jiménez, Juanes, Mariachi Sol De México, Draco Rosa, Ximena Sariñana, Sech, Olga Tañon, and Sebastian Yatra during the historic 20th anniversary show.

Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg for Getty Images





