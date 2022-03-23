BWW Feature: Grammy Award-nominated Elle King to perform for the first time at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Grammy Award-nominated Elle King, with special guest Lola Kirke, is coming to Las Vegas as part of her Drunk and Don't Wanna Go Home Tour. She will perform for the first time at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on March 31.

Elle is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, television personality, and actress with a style that encompasses country, soul, rock, and blues. Elle has been nominated for a Grammy Award as Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Miranda Lambert, to be announced during the Grammy Awards on April 3.

Her debut album, Love Stuff, included her US top 10 single "Ex's & Oh's," earning her two Grammy Awards nominations. King has toured with acts Train, Of Monsters and Men, James Bay, The Chicks, Heart, Joan Jett, Michael Kiwanuka, and Miranda Lambert. She has also been nominated for a Country Music Award, iHeartRadio, Billboard Music Awards, and Academy of Country Music. Visit elleking.com for more info.

Opening for Elle is English-born actress and singer-songwriter, Lola Kirke. Audiences will recognize her from her appearances in Mistress America and the Amazon Studios television series Mozart in the Jungle. Lola has released an EP and three singles, including two with accompanying music videos, "Monster" and "Supposed To." Her debut album on Downtown Records, Heart Head West, was released in 2018 with a cover of Rick Danko's "Sip the Wine."

Elle King, with Lola Kirke, will be performing her Drunk and Don't Wanna Go Home show at the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino WOW Rewards Center at (702) 252-6000 ext. 5050 or online at www.westgatelasvegas.com.