BWW Feature: Grammy Award Winner Dionne Warwick Debuts New Las Vegas residency

The legendary six-time Grammy Award Winner Dionne Warwick recently debuted her new Las Vegas residency, An Intimate Evening with Ms. Dionne Warwick at The Stirling Club. The 81-year-old dazzled her audiences with her still powerful vocals and sharp wit.

Dionne opened her first set with "Walk on By," with last-minute arrivals being seated. After the song, she laughed because that moment could not have been planned.

Her three-piece band includes her oldest son David Elliott, drummer in the band, as well as her duet partner. He co-wrote (with Terry Steele) Dionne's duet with Whitney Houston, "Love Will Find a Way," featured on Dionne's album, Friends Can Be Lovers.

When they sang "Say a Little Prayer" as a duet, he demonstrated his powerful vocal pipes as his mother asked him to hold a note three times.

Local celebrities were in attendance, including Clint Holmes, Kelly Clinton, Pia Zadora, and Rich Little, who performed with Dionne 53 years ago.

Dionne shared her memorable songs of the '60s, '70s, '80s, and into the 21st century. Hits like "That's What Friends Are For," "I'll Never Love This Way Again," and "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" define the iconic singer. Her show is her love affair with the audience, talking with them before breaking out into song.

One of the most fun times began when she started to sing "What The World Needs Now" and asked the audience to sing the chorus, "Love Sweet Love," three times. Of course, everyone continued to sing the song, and she stopped the band. Then, with playful exasperation, she explained that she wanted the audience to sing "Love Sweet Love" three times and let her continue the song. After telling the band to start again, with big smiles on their faces, everyone sang "Love Sweet Love," and she finished the song.

There are many reasons that Dionne ranks among the 40 biggest US hitmakers from 1955 to 1999 as the second-most charted female vocalist. One is that 56 of her singles made the Hot 100 from 1962 to 1998 (12 of the Top Ten), with 80 singles (solo or collaboratively) charting on the Hot 100, R&B, and adult contemporary charts. Dionne ranks No. 74 on Billboard Hot 100's Greatest Artists of all time.

Dionne also received her second career Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination. Another accolade will be her induction into the UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame in April, which honors past and present residents of Southern Nevada for their contributions to visual arts, performing arts, and architecture. Dionne first performed in Las Vegas in 1969 when she headlined at The Sands, as well as performances at Caesars Palace throughout the years.

An Intimate Evening with Ms. Dionne Warwick at The Stirling Club offers performances on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., offering cocktails, and appetizers for purchase, with showtime beginning at 8 p.m. After the show, the full-service bar will remain open for an hour. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.