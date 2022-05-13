BWW Feature: Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Nevada Ballet Theatre at The Smith Center

An artistic vision changed Las Vegas forever in 1972. Now, 50 years later, the Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) is inviting the public to experience an unforgettable one-night-only celebration of five incredible decades of dance. NBT's 50th Anniversary Gala Performance will be held at The Smith Center on May 14.

The evening will feature a series of performances, including the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre students in the delightful debut of Jerome Robbins' Circus Polka, a Pas de deux from Gerald Arpino's Light Rain, and James Canfield's kaleidoscope of color and movement, Jungle. Audiences will also be treated to special performances from Guest Artists Sasha De Sola and Tiit Helimets from San Francisco Ballet, ANBT's inspirational Future Dance Scholars, and ANBT Future Dance Scholar alumnus Jemoni Powe.

The dream of a professional ballet company based in Las Vegas was brought to life by Vassili Sulich. The principal dancer with the Tropicana Hotel and Casino's Folies Bergere gathered together other ballet dancers working in the entertainment industry. They would present a series of dance concerts to an enthusiastic public at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) in the Performing Arts Center's Judy Bayley Theatre. The overwhelmingly positive reception, combined with the support of UNLV, brought together a volunteer board. Nancy Houssels, founding chairman and former dancer, first headed the board and a professional ballet company emerged.

In 1979 an affiliated academy was established to offer dance education to youth living in Southern Nevada as well as groom the next generation of dance enthusiasts. The organization would receive a significant grant from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation and a donation of land from The Howard Hughes Corporation. The academy is now considered one of the top ballet and dance training centers in the city offering a variety of classes for children to adults.

Next for NBT was a residency at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, celebrating the company's 40th Anniversary with its first performance on May 5, 2012. NBT also presented a brand-new and original production of The Nutcracker, complete with new sets, costumes, and a full orchestra. Choreographed by James Canfield, it was the first production of its kind built for the Reynolds Hall stage.

Experience a memorable night of celebration and artistry at NBT's 50th Anniversary Gala Performance at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave, on Saturday, May 14. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., and tickets can be purchased by clicking here.