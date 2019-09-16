BWW Feature: CESAR MILLAN â€“ MY STORY: UNLEASHED at David Copperfield Theater At MGM Grand

Photography by Ira Kuzma/Ira Kuzma Photos

Celebrated dog behaviorist Cesar Millan debuted the world premiere of his one-man show Cesar Millan - My Story: Unleashed. He shares his incredible story from growing up in rural Mexico to struggling in the US following his dream to his profound success. Performances continue at David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand through Sept. 18.

He knew at a young age that he loved animals, especially dogs, and wanted to train them. Embarking on a dangerous journey, Millan finally arrived in the US where he slept under a bridge and got his first job washing dishes. It was his moxie that he walked into a dog grooming business and, speaking his first words of English, asked the owners, "May I have an application for a job?" From that beginning, he started on his path to becoming a world-renown animal behaviorist.

His Emmy Award-nominated television series on National Geographic networks, "Dog Whisperer" demonstrated to the world how Millan rehabilitated hundreds of misguided dogs with his innovative methods of training. He changed the lives of fur parents as well as how to approach animals.

One of his favorite episodes he shared on stage was the little chihuahua was nicknamed El Diablo (The Devil) because of his aggression. "You don't call anyone El Diablo in Mexico," he told the audience. "People will surround you with candles and those candles will follow you," he laughed. It was through his expertise and love, including renaming the dog, that the dog's entire attitude changed.

"It's been an incredible journey thus far, and I'm honored to share my life story unlike I ever have before on stage at MGM Grand in Las Vegas," said Millan.

While in Vegas, Millan celebrated the return of Oktoberfest at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas becoming the "Dog Haus" with Millan as the first celebrity keg tapper of the Oktoberfest season on Sept. 13. VIPs, local entertainers, and excited fans cheered him on as the beer flowed.

Cesar Millan - My Story: Unleashed will perform in the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand through Sept. 18 in the in Las Vegas. Tickets, including VIP Meet and Greet packages can be purchased by in-person at any MGM Grand Las Vegas box office, by visiting mgmresorts.com, or by calling 866-740-7711.





