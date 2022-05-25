BWW Feature: AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH SANTANA at House Of Blues Adds Shows, Celebrates 10 Years.

Carlos Santana's Greatest Hits Live Las Vegas residency celebrates 10 Years at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay with performances over Memorial Day weekend and additional dates in September and November. Santana has also signed a multi-year extension at the House of Blues.

During a special presentation to announce his extended schedule, accolades and honors were bestowed upon Carlos.

"In 1969, I was a 15-year-old kid sitting on the grass [at Woodstock] watching history. I was introduced to Santana, Latin, and African music, and I really want to thank Michael Lang and Bill Graham for changing my life," says Steve Gold, Peace of Stage.

He then presented Carlos and the House of Blues with a piece of the original Woodstock stage in honor of Santana, Woodstock Co-Founder Michael Lang [who recently passed], and Bill Graham, who booked Santana for the festival.

County Commissioner Justin Jones (District F) awarded Santana with the Las Vegas Icon Award.

"This tells the story of what a great community member Carlos Santana is. He moved here; he just doesn't come to perform here. He has been a tremendous resource to our community," Justin said.

Carlos Santana and the House of Blues give back to the community. Carlos created The Milagro Foundation, a charitable foundation that supports underprivileged children and youth in arts, education, and health. Some organizations that have benefitted Southern Nevada include the Boys and Girls Clubs, Project 150, Andre Agassi Foundation, and Three Square food bank. To learn more about the Milagro Foundation, visit milagrofoundation.org.

"Since May 2012, with the sale of tickets, the Santana residency has been responsible for a donation of more than $230,000 to benefit both the Milagro Foundation and to House of Blues' Music Forward Foundation," said Michael Vrionis, CEO of Universal Tone and Santana's manager, at the presentation.

"In 2022, many of my colleagues, friends, and partners have hit the wall ... Music, for me, is a way to give people a deep sense of self-worth. Music is about unity and harmony, and about healing. Living a life like Mother Teresa or Daili Lama or Desmond Tutu or Martin Luther King," said Carlos.

"I love them because they were resilient and consistent in bringing hope and courage," he said. "When Santana shows up, we bring it all with us. Africa, India, South America, American Indians, Irish, Italian. All of it. Santana is not a tourist; we are part of the family.

"Being in Las Vegas has made me realize people come from Paris or New Zealand [to see the show], and I have to be very present with them and say thank you. ... It's important to spend more time with gratitude, thankfulness, and appreciation."

The sound of Carlos Santana has thrilled audiences for over five decades, releasing 32 albums and 62 singles. Santana has tied with Michael Jackson for the most Grammy Awards won in one night, with Michael in 1984 and Santana in 2000.

Carlos Santana's Greatest Hits Live Las Vegas will be performed at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. S. on May 25, 27, 28, and 29. Showtime is 7 p.m. Upcoming dates are Sept. 14-18, 21, 23-25, and Nov. 2, 4-6, 9, 11-13.