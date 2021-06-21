BLUE MAN GROUP to Return to Luxor Hotel & Casino This Week

The countdown begins! This week, Blue Man Group will celebrate its grand return to Luxor Hotel & Casino on Thursday, June 24. Following the global hiatus, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has announced the intermission is over. The award-winning live theatrical production with its whimsical surprises, instrumentals, comedy and much more, returns this week to its world-famous stage on the Las Vegas Strip. Tickets are on sale now at blueman.com/vegas.

"We have been eagerly counting down the days until we can perform again in front of our loyal fans," said Mary Grisolano, managing director for Blue Man Group. "It's a dream come true to get back on stage and continue captivating audiences like we have since our founding in 1991."

Blue Man Group, known for its silent characters and immersive sensory experiences, has expanded its domestic residencies to New York, Boston, and Chicago, as well as an international residency in Berlin, and its North American and World tours.

Blue Man Group performs June 24 and 25 at 8 p.m. and June 26-28 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Beginning July 1, Blue Man Group will perform Thursday through Monday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. with an additional performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 and performances at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. only on Sunday, July 4. The show's full performance schedule can be viewed at blueman.com/Reopening.