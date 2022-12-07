Acclaimed Pianist Keiko Matsui Will Perform at Santa Fe Station in April

Acclaimed pianist, composer and humanitarian Keiko Matsui is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Chrome Showroom inside Santa Fe Station on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $32.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 10 a.m.



Acclaimed pianist, composer and humanitarian Keiko Matsui's transcendent and haunting melodies have long sought to build bridges. Her sonic cultural exchange has reached the hearts and minds of fans throughout the world and has allowed the pianist to work alongside icons Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder, Hugh Masekela and Bob James. "I would like my music to be a conduit for peace, kindness, love and light," shares the petite, soft-spoken, yet commanding pianist. She adds, "My recording Echo is my attempt to capture all of these elements into the vibration of sound." On February 22, 2019, Keiko Matsui will release her 28th recording as leader, Echo, which she co-produced with Grammy nominated producer Bud Harner. A master storyteller, Matsui creates exquisite compositions replete with lush harmonies and global rhythms to create timeless musical anthems.



Tickets for Keiko Matsui are $32.50, $42.50 and $52.50 plus tax and applicable fees for reserved seating. All tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. Guests under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. Tickets can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center www.stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.



