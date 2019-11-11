WHO'S HOLIDAY Comes To Louis Curtiss Studio This Christmas

After a Sold Out KC debut last Holiday season, she's back! Cindy Lou Who returns in WHO'S HOLIDAY by Matthew Lombardo and is presented by Padgett Productions.

Best described as BAD SANTA meets DR. SEUSS, it's Christmas Eve and the now 40-year-old Cindy Lou Who lives in her shoddy trailer home on Mount Crumpit, former hideout of the infamous Grinch. While she awaits her Christmas party guests, she regales listeners with the bizarre journey her life has taken since that fateful night in Whoville when a certain Grinch tried to steal Christmas...and yes, EVERYTHING RHYMES! This hysterical and wild parody is a must-see for mischievous ADULT theatre-goers this holiday season!

Returning for a strictly limited engagement of 7 PERFORMANCES ONLY, December 6-21, 2019! LIVE at the Louis Curtiss Studio Building (Formerly Prohibition Hall) Located just two blocks North of Sprint Center at 1118 McGee St, Kansas City, MO. Tickets and further details are available at www.WhoKansasCity.com.

Produced by Nick Padgett, Directed by Katie Gilchrist and Starring Helena K. Cosentino





