Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; Spinning Tree's CHILDREN OF EDEN JR Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Kansas City:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Emmy Hadley - MAMMA MIA - Stage Right Performing Arts 32%

Lana Jensen - NEWSIES - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 24%

Chris McCoy - PHILLIP GLASS BUYS A LOAF OF BREAD - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 10%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

GODSPELL - Starlight Theater 33%

Kenny Personett - HAIR - MTH Theater 25%

Melissa Ford - GREASE - Great Plains Theatre 14%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sharon Sheldon, Cheri Mulligan, Megan Sebastion - SEUSSICAL - Stageright Performing Arts 41%

Fishing Lion Theatre Company - NEWSIES - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 21%

Scotty Wiggins - SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - Leawood Stage Company 16%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Justin Gannaway - ANNIE - The White Theatre 38%

Kerri Packard - GREATER TUNA - Maples Repertory Theatre 15%

Becky Dibben - GREASE - Great Plains Theatre 12%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Austin Skibbie - MAMMA MIA - Stageright Performing Arts 35%

Julie Ewing - NEWSIES - Theatre I the Park 20%

Chris McCoy - SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - Leawood Stage Company 14%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Tori Loepp - LITTLE MERMAID JR. - The White Theatre 53%

Mitchell Aiello - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Great Plains Theatre 14%

Mitchell Aiello - GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre 12%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Ashton Botts - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players 45%

Chris McCoy - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 40%

Nathan Bowman - TARTUFFENTHROPE - Chouteau Park 16%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Karen Paisley - MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 41%

Nicole Hodges Persley - BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 32%

Nathan Bowman - OEDIPUS THE KING - Kansas City Public Theatre 27%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Tim Bair - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 27%

Chris McCoy - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 25%

Ashton Bots - THE LARAMIE PROJET - Barn Players 20%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Elizabeth Bettendorf Bowman - THE HOLY TRINITY - Kansas City Public Theatre 100%

Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Ryan Bruce - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 53%

Mitch Weber - BRAVE - Heartland Men's Chorus 27%

Mitch Weber - UNITED: SONGS OF PRIDE - Heartland Men's Chorus 20%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Zach Dulny - SEUSSICAL - Stage Right Performing Arts 60%

Chuck Cline - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players 13%

Justin Dudzik - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 13%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Zach Dulny - LITTLE MERMAID JR - The White Theatre 49%

Justin Dudzwik - ANNIE - The White Theatre 19%

Doug Schroeder - BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 11%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MAMMA MIA - Stageright Performing Arts 31%

NEWSIES - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 24%

JEKYLL & HYDE - The Culture House 12%

Best Musical (Professional)

CHILDREN OF EDEN JR - Spinning Tree Jr. 28%

LITTLE MERMAID JR - The White Theatre 21%

ANNIE - Maples Repertory Theatre 11%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Maggie Bunch - MAMMA MIA - Stageright Performing Arts 29%

Matt Richardson - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Culture House 15%

Austin Stang - NEWSIES - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 14%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Darrington Clark - GODSPELL - Starlight 45%

Franci Talamantez-Witte - ANNIE - The White Theatre 18%

Ashley Pankow - ANNIE - Maples Repertory Theatre 8%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Patty Whitlock - MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 24%

Kathy Kane - MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 20%

Jabrelle Herbin - BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 18%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Weston Thomas - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 37%

Emily Vargo - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 31%

Krista Eyler - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 20%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Robin Robles - CHILDREN OF EDEN JR - Spinning Tree 53%

Emma Mayfield - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 28%

Jaimeson Satterfield - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 20%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Barn Players 76%

TARTUFFENTHROPE - KC Moliere 24%

Best Play (Professional)

MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 33%

OEDIPUS THE KING - Kansas City Public Theatre 28%

BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 22%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

MAMMA MIA - Stageright Performing Arts 36%

NEWSIES - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 31%

SEUSSICAL - Stageright Performing Arts 8%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

GODPSELL - Starlight 40%

MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 18%

LITTLE MERMAID JR - The White Theatre 11%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sam Wise - MATILDA - Stage Right Performing Arts 31%

Veronica J. Lancaster - NEWSIES - Theatre In The Park 20%

Mark Mills, Scott West - SUESSICAL - Stageright Performing Arts 18%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jeremy Smith - ANNIE - The White Theatre 39%

Doug Schroeder - BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 26%

Harlie Delay - THE MUSIC MAN - Great Plains Theatre 17%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Lila Schrock - MATILDA - Stage Right 63%

Jon Robertson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 18%

Jerod Rivers - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players 14%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Nathan Bowman - OEDIPUS THE KING - Kansas City Public Theatre 59%

Mike Ekelburg - I LOVE A PIANO - Maples Repertory Theatre 41%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Non-Professional)

BRAVE - Heartland Men's Chorus 35%

MASK-QUERADE: A COVID CABARET - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 30%

UNITED: SONGS OF PRIDE - Heartland Men's Chorus 19%

Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 70%

CHILDREN OF EDEN JR - Spinning Tree Theatre 30%

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players 59%

ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 41%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Fritz Sullivan - MAMMA MIA! - Stage Right Performing Arts 27%

Kelsie Massey - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Culture House 18%

Liam Smith - NEWSIES - Theatre In The Park 17%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Mandy Dulny - ANNIE - The White Theatre 40%

Corbin Eakes - THE MUSIC MAN - Great Plains Theatre 8%

Sarah Grace Odom - GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Christoph Cording - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players 48%

Paige Wright - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 37%

James Hobbs - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Kitty Corum - OEDIPUS THE KING - Kansas City Public Theatre 32%

Curtis Smith - MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 23%

Markeyta Young - BAYBRA'S TULIPS - OC Melting Pot Theatre 20%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Fisher Stewart - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 61%

Ron Meyer - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 39%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

21ST ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Stage Right Performing Arts 50%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 20%

9 TO 5 - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 14%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

OLIVER! - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 51%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - MTKC Pro 37%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 13%