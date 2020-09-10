Union Station To Announce New International Exhibition

A First-Time Presentation and Collaboration Including 700 Original Artifacts.

Union Station Officials to announce upcoming exhibition scheduled to open June 2021 in the Bank of America Gallery.

The exhibition represents an unprecedented collaboration involving twenty international institutions, museums, and private collections and will present 700 original artifacts, the majority of which will have never been available to the public.

The topic is one that represents a distinctive cultural symbol and significant element for our civilization. This story will move the conscience of the world.



Station officials anticipate guests from local, regional, national, and international origins.

The announcement will be available for online viewing via Union Station's Facebook page.

