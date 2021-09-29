Tickets for WICKED in Kansas City to Go On Sale Next Week

The Kansas City Broadway Series has announced single tickets will be available Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 for the Kansas City engagement of the hit Broadway musical, Wicked. The touring production of Wicked flies into the KANSAS CITY BROADWAY SERIES on Jan. 5-23, 2022.

"After many months longing to be back in the theatre, Wicked is the perfect show to kick off the New Year. It delivers all the stagecraft magic and gorgeous music, but at its heart, Wicked is a story that brings us all together," said Leslie Broecker, President, Broadway Across America, Midwest. "Kansas City loves Wicked and we're very excited to welcome the show back to Music Hall."

Tickets to Wicked start at $29 and can be found at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-982-2787. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Wicked features a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular", "For Good," and more.

Now the 5th longest running show in Broadway history, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

Please Note: Ticketmaster.com and the Music Hall Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the KANSAS CITY BROADWAY SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.