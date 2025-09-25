Theatre In The Park To Present Mel Brooks’ YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre in the Park will head indoors this fall with Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, running October 3–19, 2025, at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center. Based on the 1974 cult-classic film written by Brooks and Gene Wilder, the musical is an offbeat send-up of horror movies, classic musicals, and the dangers of letting your assistant pick out brains.

In the story, Frederick Frankenstein—sorry, Fronkensteen—tries to escape his family’s mad-science legacy until he inherits his grandfather’s castle in Transylvania. Soon, he is joined by Igor, a loyal hunchback with questionable judgment, and Inga, a bright-eyed lab assistant with local credentials, as they accidentally unleash a misunderstood monster. What follows is a whirlwind of chaos, comedy, and violin-fueled mayhem.

Director Reed Uthe, a longtime fan of classic monster movies, said: “Then came Young Frankenstein with its perfect blend of horror and comedy. This show hits every nostalgic nerve for me. It’s been a dream to take that wild energy and translate it into live theatre.” Uthe adds that the production, while outrageous in humor, is grounded in themes of identity, inheritance, and finding one’s place.

The cast includes Zak Smith as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, Maxwell McIntire as Igor, Keri Baggs as Inga, Anne Haines as Elizabeth, Erica Baruth as Frau Blucher, and David Martin as The Monster. They are joined by Fran Opheim, Jason Shipps, Miles Wirth, David Sadzin, Brandt Cooley, Michael Pierce, Kelsey Linn, Karen Seaton, Linda Marie Williams Taylor, and Bob Stewart in the ensemble.

Performance Schedule and Tickets

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on evenings, with the Box Office opening at 6:30 p.m. Matinees take place at 2:00 p.m., with the Box Office opening at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16.20 for youth ages 3–10, and $16.20 for seniors, with additional discounts available for matinees. The production is rated PG-17. Tickets are available at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Box Office or online at theatreinthepark.org.