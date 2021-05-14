THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY Will Be Performed at The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts in November

Following the recent news unveiling the newly defined "Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts" in Branson, Missouri, theatre representatives announced this morning the latest addition to the unprecedented line-up of world-class entertainment.

The internationally acclaimed hit theatrical production direct from London "The Simon and Garfunkel Story" will take the stage at The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts on November 26 and 27, 2021 during the coast to coast US Tour.

The immersive concert theatrical production chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 60's to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than a half million fans in attendance.

Using state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits including "Mrs. Robinson" (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound" and many more.

Complete information and a special "sneak preview" can be found at themansiontheatre.com.