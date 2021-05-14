Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY Will Be Performed at The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts in November

The immersive concert theatrical production chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

May. 14, 2021  

Following the recent news unveiling the newly defined "Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts" in Branson, Missouri, theatre representatives announced this morning the latest addition to the unprecedented line-up of world-class entertainment.

The internationally acclaimed hit theatrical production direct from London "The Simon and Garfunkel Story" will take the stage at The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts on November 26 and 27, 2021 during the coast to coast US Tour.

The immersive concert theatrical production chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 60's to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than a half million fans in attendance.

Using state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits including "Mrs. Robinson" (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound" and many more.

Complete information and a special "sneak preview" can be found at themansiontheatre.com.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes
Betsy Struxness
Betsy Struxness
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella

Related Articles View More Kansas City Stories
Ambassador Sam Brownback Joins Conversation On Racial Reconciliation, May 19 Photo

Ambassador Sam Brownback Joins Conversation On Racial Reconciliation, May 19

First Artifacts Placed For Touring Exhibition Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away. Photo

First Artifacts Placed For Touring Exhibition 'Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away.'

Starlight Encourages Nonprofit Organizations To Apply For Free Community Tickets Program Photo

Starlight Encourages Nonprofit Organizations To Apply For Free Community Tickets Program

BWW Review: THE FIRST IN THEATER PRODUCTION HOW TO SNAG A SEA MONSTER at Coterie Theatre Photo

BWW Review: THE FIRST IN THEATER PRODUCTION HOW TO SNAG A SEA MONSTER at Coterie Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • Greek National Opera Streams Double Bill of DESPO and GREEK DANCES
  • Greek National Opera Will Stream Concert Featuring EPITAPHIOS and DIONYSOS Today
  • Dimitri Platanias' Recital Streams as Part of the 'Mediterranean Desert' Festival From the Greek National Opera
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!