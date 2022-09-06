THE PROM Makes Its Kansas City Premiere At Starlight Theatre, September 13-18

The Prom is a musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. The show makes its Kansas City debut at Starlight Theatre September 13-18 as part of the AdventHealth Broadway Series.

Don't miss the first national tour of this Drama-Desk award-winning musical featuring songs like "Changing Lives," "Tonight Belongs to You," and "Time to Dance." Tickets are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.

"Featuring direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw and music by celebrated composer Matthew Sklar, The Prom is a one-of-a-kind contemporary musical that reminds us that love conquers all," Rich Baker, President + CEO of Starlight, said. "I can't wait to share this important show with Kansas City audiences."

This hit musical stars Kaden Kearney (they/them) as "Emma, High School Student, Banned from The Prom," Kalyn West as "Alyssa Greene, Head of Student Council with a Secret," Courtney Balan as "Tony Award Winner Dee Dee Allen," Patrick Wetzel as "Drama Desk Award Winner Barry Glickman," Emily Borromeo as "Angie Dickinson, Broadway Chorine," Bud Weber as "Trent Oliver, Esteemed Julliard Graduate/Cater Waiter," Sinclair Mitchell as "Mr. Hawkins, High School Principal," Ashanti J'Aria as "Mrs. Greene, President of the PTA" and Shavey Brown as "Sheldon Saperstein, Broadway's Press Agent with a Plan."

Rounding out the ensemble are Gabrielle Beckford, Ashley Bruce, Maurice Dawkins, Jordan De Leon, James Caleb Grice, Megan Grosso, Marie Gutierrez, Chloe Rae Kehm, Braden Allen King, Brandon J. Large, Alexa Margo, Christopher McCrewell, Adriana Negron, Marcus Phillips, Lexie Plath, Zoë Brooke Reed, Thad Turner Wilson and Josh Zacher.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin, Mean Girls), The Prom features a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (Elf, The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf the Musical) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin with scenic design by Tony Award winner Scott Pask (The Book of Mormon), costume design by Tony Award winner Ann Roth (The Book of Mormon) and Matthew Pachtman (The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Diana: The Musical), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Mrs. Doubtfire, Mean Girls), wig and hair design by Josh Marquette (Pretty Woman, Means Girls), make-up design by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Mean Girls), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Hello, Dolly!), music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Mean Girls) and casting by The Telsey Office. The Prom is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

About the Producers:

The producing team for The Prom includes Bill Damaschke, Dori Berinstein, Jack Lane, NETworks Presentations, Natasha Davison, Merry & Jim Mosbacher, Terry Schnuck, Liz Armstrong, Elizabeth L. Green, Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Seth A. Goldstein, Jane Dubin, Smedes-Stern-Palitz, Fahs Productions, Joe Grandy, Don & Nancy Ross, ThreeBelles & A Bob, Instone Productions, Fakler-Silver, Arment-Tackel, Cliff Hopkins, Larr& Elizabeth Lenke, Christopher Ketner, The John Gore Organization, Nancy & Ken Kranzberg, Independent Presenters Network, Mark Lonlow & JoAnne Astrow, Iris Smith, Sabrina Wallace, Garris-MorrisMasie Productions, Judith Manocherian, The Shubert Organization, Karen DeVerna & Jeremiah J. Harris, Fox Theatricals, Michael and Adrienne Blackman and Heidi & Stephen Distante.

Tickets to The Prom are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City Mo., 64132. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2022 Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.