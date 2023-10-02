THE GRAPES OF WRATH Comes to The Arts Asylum in Brookside 

Performances run November 10-19th, 2023.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

Adapted for the stage by Frank Galati, the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning classic will be staged this fall at the Arts Asylum in the Brookside neighborhood of Kansas City. 

Performances run November 10-19th, 2023.

This production will again follow the Joad family as they travel from Oklahoma to California and the challenges they face along the way. Playwright Frank Galati wrote an adaptation that faithfully honors the themes of  joy, tragedy, and truth while simultaneously challenging Steinbeck’s masterpiece. This staging will examine the modern relevance of the text while honoring its storied history. It is not a reimagining but a redefining vision of The Grapes of Wrath.

Directed by Ryan Fortney, the cast includes Sherri Roulette-Mosley as Ma Joad, Robert Coppage III as Tom Joad, Matthew Emmerick as Jim Casy, Tim Ahlenius as Pa, Elaine Clifford as Rose of Sharon, Michael Juncker as Uncle John, Jen Benkert as Al, Terrace Wyatt Jr. as Connie, Briana Marxen-McCollom as Noah, Arthur Clifford as the narrator, Tehreem Chaudhry as Muley, and John VanWinkle as Grampa. The show will feature Jeff Eubank's sound design and Matt Benes’s lighting design. The show will be stage-managed by Makenzie Hinrichs, and Erin Viets will serve as the fight choreographer and intimacy coach.    

Tickets start at $35 and are available online at Click Here or by phone at ‪816.945.2316. Premium seating is available.  




