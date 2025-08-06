THE BOOK OF MORMON Will Return to Kansas City for One Week Only

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PNC Broadway in Kansas City has announced that the nine-time Tony Award-winning musical THE BOOK OF MORMON will return by popular demand for eight performances only, September 16–21, 2025, at Kansas City’s Music Hall, launching the 2025–2026 Broadway season.

Written by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone, THE BOOK OF MORMON features direction by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, with choreography by Nicholaw. The national tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner, based on the original Broadway production.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (set design), Ann Roth (costume design), Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Brian Ronan (sound design), Josh Marquette (hair design), Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus (orchestrations), and Carrie Gardner (casting).

Since premiering on Broadway in 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has broken box office records across the globe and won more than 30 major international awards, including nine Tony Awards (Best Musical), five Drama Desk Awards, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

For more information, visit thebookofmormontour.com.