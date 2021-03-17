Starlight@Home to Stream Virtual Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert

Starlight has announced another fantastic streaming production with Starlight@Home. Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert will play a bi-coastal livestream jamfest for one night only on Saturday, April 24, at 7 p.m. and features a "supergroup" of Rock of Ages stars from across the globe. With live performances of the greatest hits of the 1980s blasting worldwide right off the legendary Sunset Strip itself from the Rock of Ages Hollywood stage at The Bourbon Room and special surprise performances from New York City, Kansas City audiences won't want to miss Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert.

Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert features original Broadway cast members like Constantine Maroulis, who received a Tony Award nomination for his role in the original production, and Tony nominees Laura Bell Bundy and Kerry Butler. Regina LeVert, who brought audiences to their feet as Motormouth Maybelle in Starlight's 2018 production of Hairspray, also joins the cast. LeVert played Justice Charlier/Mother in the Hollywood production of Rock of Ages.

"Rock of Ages was an audience favorite when it played under the stars in 2019, and we know audiences will love this streaming concert version, too," Caroline Gibel, Director of Programming, said. "No where else will you find such a large group of original cast members and Broadway favorites returning to reprise their roles. Put on your favorite leg warmers and hair band t-shirt to enjoy this one-of-a-kind concert!"

Rock of Ages had its world premiere in January 2006 at The Vanguard Hollywood nightclub in Los Angeles, where it played a six-week engagement before opening a limited run at The Flamingo in Las Vegas in May 2006. The musical made its New York debut in October 2008 at New World Stages, starring Tony Award Nominee Constantine Maroulis, before transferring to Broadway and opening to widespread critical acclaim at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in April 2009. The musical moved to the Helen Hayes Theatre on March 24, 2011, where it continued its triumphant run for another four years, grossing $129 million and breaking the theater's box office record ten times. Most recently, Rock of Ages opened a 10th Anniversary Production at New World Stages in NYC and an immersive, experiential, and acclaimed production at the newly built Bourbon Room called Rock of Ages Hollywood, starring Frankie Grande and the late Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero, who tragically passed away from Covid-19 mere weeks after live productions suspended performances in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

In addition to being a bona fide hit on Broadway, Rock of Ages played the Las Vegas Strip at The Venetian Resort; the open seas on Norwegian's cruise ship The Breakaway; and the open road with four U.S. National Tours. Internationally, the show was also a runaway success in Toronto, Australia, London's West End, on a U.K. tour, and has licensed productions in Mexico, Sweden, Korea, Japan, The Philippines, and more. In 2012, Rock of Ages hit the silver screen as a major motion picture starring Tom Cruise.

Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert is the latest streaming option with Starlight@Home. With affordable tickets sold per household per show, Starlight@Home features a number of planned virtual shows that not only bring entertainment into patrons living rooms, but also support Starlight. In addition to shows to WATCH, Starlight@Home consists of EXPLORE and LEARN initiatives as well. In the EXPLORE section, patrons will find links to a number of recorded performances including Broadway productions, concerts and podcasts that are available to stream for free. Starlight encourages everyone to check out the LEARN section for a number of free, educational theatre resources for students and theatre fans of all ages.

Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert is available to stream one-night-only, Saturday, April 24 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit kcstarlight.com. Tickets start at $27 per household through March 21, with general pricing of $33 per ticket starting March 22. There are a number of ticket packages and upgrades available. Once purchased, the patron will receive an email with instructions on how to login to the performance. On the day of the show, they must follow those instructions and will be able to stream when the performance is ready to begin.

Visit kcstarlight.com/starlightathome for more information and to access EXPLORE and LEARN content from home. More shows will be released with Starlight@Home WATCH soon.