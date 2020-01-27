Starlight is Expanding its Blue Star Awards Program

Starlight is broadening its Blue Star Awards by adding new, noncompetitive aspects to the program in 2020, the first of which will be presented Monday, Feb. 10. Tony Award® nominated actress Laura Osnes headlines the evening event, "A Conversation with Laura Osnes," and she'll be joined by a panel of Kansas City theatre professionals.

"We're thrilled to expand on the mission of our already nationally admired Blue Star Awards program," Barb Schulte, Starlight's vice president of education and outreach, said. "Through opportunities like this, our Kansas City metro students and schools get unprecedented access to accomplished Broadway stars and industry professionals."

Presented in two acts in the intimate indoor space of Starlight's Cohen Community Stage House, the event gives Blue Star Awards students, parents and the public an exclusive opportunity to learn about the professional theatre industry here and afar. Traveling in from New York for the night, Osnes will share stories and highlights from her varied career, which includes roles in regional theatre, reality TV, Hallmark movies and, of course, celebrated lead actress roles on Broadway in Bandstand, Cinderella, and Bonnie and Clyde.

Before Osnes takes the stage for a moderated conversation in Act II, guests will get the inside scoop on Kansas City's theatre community and career paths. Act I of the evening features a panel discussion among local arts leaders including Korey Childs, artistic director at The Arts Asylum; Brian Cross, live entertainment manager for Worlds of Fun; and local entertainer and choreographer Christina Burton of Quality Hill Playhouse. The evening will conclude with an audience question-and-answer session with Osnes.

This special evening of learning and sharing was first suggested by Starlight's Blue Star Awards Student Council, which includes students from several participating area high schools. It is the first in a programming series that will provide both students and adults value-added opportunities to interact with and learn from industry professionals.

Modeled after Broadway's Tony Awards®, Starlight's annual Blue Star Awards recognize achievement and excellence in musical theatre among Kansas City area high school students. Each year the program serves 5,000 area students who contribute either on the stage or behind the scenes to their schools' musical theatre productions. This year's Blue Star Awards ceremony will take place May 21 at Starlight Theatre.

Tickets for "A Conversation with Laura Osnes" are on sale now for just $15. To purchase tickets, visit kcstarlight.com, call 816-363-STAR (7827) or visit the Starlight box office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64132.

Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2020 Starlight Indoors Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.





