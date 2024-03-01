Starlight Theatre Announces Broadway 3-Show Packages

Starlight Theatre has announced a new way to save on single ticket prices to Broadway performances with the introduction of two 3-Show Package options for its 2024 AdventHealth Broadway Series.

3-Package options include the Family 3-Pack which includes Broadway shows STOMP, Shrek and Peter Pan, and The Date Night 3-Pack which includes Broadway shows The Cher Show, West Side Story and Come From Away. Packages start at $31.50.

3-Show Packages can be purchased online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.

Purchasing 3-Show Package presents the opportunity to purchase tickets at the best price and includes benefits like parking, and exchanges.

The Cher Show

May 28 - June 2

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture-breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. Presented by U.S. Bank.

The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

STOMP - Weekend Special

June 14 - 16, 2024

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. Presented by AARP.

Disney's The Little Mermaid

July 9 - 14, 2024

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight- time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.”

Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

Shrek - The Musical - Weekend Special

July 26 - 28, 2024

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek....” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar-winning, smash hit, DreamWorks animated film.

This Tony Award-winning fairy tale musical adventure features songs from Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo; Caroline, or Change), a sidesplitting book by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo) and brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life. USA Today raves, “Altogether irresistible!”; You'll be a “believer” too as there's more to the story than meets the ears. believer” too as there's more to the story than meets the ears. Presented by U.S. Bank.

Come From Away

August 6 - 11, 2024

Broadway's Come From Away is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critic's Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed, and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!”

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories move us all.

West Side Story

August 20 - 25, 2024

Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City in the Tony Award- winning musical, West Side Story. Two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the “American” Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time. With a score by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, West Side Story has become one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time.

Peter Pan

September 17 - 22, 2024

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when Peter Pan and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I'm Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won't Grow Up,” and “Neverland.” Peter Pan embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

About Starlight

Opened as a theatre in 1950 and a nonprofit organization in 1951, Starlight is the largest and oldest performing arts organization in Kansas City, Missouri, and connects our community through live arts experiences that entertain, inspire, and engage audiences of all ages. Offering diverse programming year-round, Starlight presents Broadway musicals, concert events, and extensive community engagement programming, including classes, scholarships, and one of the largest high school musical theatre award programs in the nation. Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, the historic, city-owned venue is the second-largest outdoor producing theatre in the country with almost 8,000 seats.