Starlight Introduces a Brand New Look Alongside the 2020 Season Announcement 

Starlight celebrates 70 years of live entertainment in 2020 and is pleased to announce a new look to represent the overall Starlight brand, which includes not only theatre and concerts, but education and outreach initiatives and special events. Starlight has released the new visual identity in conjunction with the announcement of the exciting 2020 AdventHealth Broadway Series.

"Our new brand now consistently represents all aspects of our historic organization and paves the way to the exciting future of Starlight," Rich Baker, Starlight President and CEO, said. "In addition to presenting first-rate theatre and concert performances, Starlight provides education and outreach programs to more than 25,000 people each year, including some of Kansas City's most vulnerable and underserved residents. With this new identity, we strive to encompass all that Starlight is as a thriving nonprofit organization."

Alongside the new look comes a new Broadway season from Starlight, featuring a variety of shows sure to please Kansas City audiences. With a selection of fantastic productions hitting the road this season, Starlight booked a summer to encompass six week-long Broadway musicals in addition to two weekend specials-giving patrons the ability to add or swap and customize their season to be truly theirs.

This premier line up of national Broadway tours kicks off in June with Waitress, the heart-warming show with music by Sara Bareilles. The jukebox musical favorites Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Escape to Margaritaville will have audiences dancing through July. The SpongeBob Musical takes patrons into August and features original songs written by an iconic roster of Grammy Award winning musicians-including John Legend, Lady Antebellum, Steven Tyler and many others. Sister Act is sure to please with its original music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, and the beautiful Lincoln Center Theater production of My Fair Lady rounds out the season next September.

Season ticket holders may renew their six-show season now and add one or both weekend specials, Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show and Blue Man Group - Speechless Tour, at the time of renewal. New season ticket holders may also secure their tickets for the 2020 season now and will be seated after renewals are complete. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Season ticket holders get the best price on tickets, plus exclusive benefits like free parking, a "weatherproof" season, dining discounts and much more.

In chronological order, the 2020 AdventHealth Broadway Series at Starlight is as follows:

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show June 12-14 (Weekend Special - Add-On or Swap) This new production is a powerful and stirring reinvention of the show that's celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning music, thrilling energy and passion of Irish and international dance.

Waitress June 16-21 Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town in this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie. Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible show features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical July 7-12 She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. This electric experience celebrates the icon of an era and features more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff."

Escape to Margaritaville July 21-26 Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all-and stay to find something they never expected. It's the musical comedy hit featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more.

The SpongeBob Musical July 28-August 2 Broadway's best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatricality in "a party for the eyes and ears" (Daily Beast). The SpongeBob Musical score features a legendary roster of Grammy Award winners and was the 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Sister Act August 18-23 This musical-comedy smash is the feel-good show based on the film of the same name and features original music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken. Join disco diva Deloris Van Cartier in the protective custody of a convent, where this larger-than-life personality inspires the choir and discovers the power of her newly found sisterhood.

My Fair Lady September 8-13 From Lincoln Center Theater comes yet another stunning production of a classic musical. My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

Blue Man Group - Speechless Tour October 2-4 (Weekend Special - Add-On or Swap) Over 35 million people on our blue planet have experienced the surprising and exciting show that is BLUE MAN GROUP. And now, the Blue Men return with a new touring show-BLUE MAN GROUP - SPEECHLESS TOUR. If you like normal, think again-'cause SPEECHLESS is full of joy, art, music, and hilarious absurdity. Join us and experience a new blue.

Six-show season ticket packages for the 2020 AdventHealth Broadway Series are available now. Renewals, advance orders or gift certificates for new season tickets are available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling 816-363-STAR (7827) or at the Starlight box office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64132. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2020 AdventHealth Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

About Starlight Opened as a theatre in 1950 and a nonprofit organization in 1951, Starlight is the largest and oldest performing arts institution in Kansas City and provides inspiring, one-of-a-kind experiences to its patrons. Starlight presents and produces Broadway musicals, concerts and Indoors shows in addition to offering extensive community outreach and educational programming, including classes, scholarships and Starlight's Blue Star Awards, one of the largest high school musical theatre award programs in the nation.

Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, Starlight's historic, city-owned venue is the second-largest outdoor producing theatre in the country and includes rehearsal halls, a museum, club area for dining, concessions, gardens, fountains and a 10-story, climate-controlled stage. For more information, visit kcstarlight.com.





