Starlight Goes Blue To Honor Essential Workers

Earlier this week, a properly social-distanced team of just three Starlight staff members lit the iconic towers in Swope Park blue to honor essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Starlight joins landmarks across Kansas City in the campaign to thank those in our community who are working on the front lines.

The Light It Blue movement, which began April 9 in major United States cities, continues to show support for essential workers across the country. At Starlight, the venue will be lit blue each evening starting at approximately 7 p.m., and the best view is after dark. While Starlight's gates remain closed to the public, the venue is visible from Meyer Boulevard.

"While the rest of us are safe at home, our essential workers are braving the front lines of this pandemic," Rich Baker, Starlight President & CEO, said. "Starlight has been a part of the Kansas City landscape for nearly 70 years, and we wanted to show our solidarity in the community and those who serve it by joining the movement. Thank you to the healthcare professionals, grocery store workers, manufacturers, law enforcement and so many more, for your service to our community."

Starlight continues to adhere to the guidance from Mayor Quinton Lucas and the City of Kansas City with non-essential staff working from home since March 17. Ticketholders have been notified if an event they have purchased a ticket to has been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starlight leadership and staff continue to work with touring productions and adjust to the ever-changing circumstances regarding COVID-19.





