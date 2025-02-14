Spotlight: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Midwest Trust Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Embracing the wackiness in every family, this comical feast and original story features every father’s nightmare. Daughter Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. If that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.

Everything changes for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. What kookiness and creepiness will ensue?

