Sierra Boggess Comes to MTH Theater This Month

Broadway's original Little Mermaid, Sierra Boggess comes to MTH for two performances of AN EVENING WITH Sierra Boggess, September 17-18. Sierra is regarded as one of Broadway's most beloved ingénues, the original Ariel in the Broadway production of Disney's The Little Mermaid, she is world renown for playing Christine Daae in the 25th Anniversary production of The Phantom of the Opera, as well as originating the role of Rosalie in Broadway's School of Rock. Sierra's original solo cabaret includes songs and stories from her Broadway career and a few surprises, as well.



"We're excited to welcome Sierra to MTH in a few weeks," said MTH Executive Artistic Director Tim Scott. "MTH has proven to be a destination for Broadway stars to share songs and stories with our community in an intimate and personal setting, unlike anything else in Kansas City. We just concluded three amazing nights with Jeremy Jordan and we're thrilled to be able to continue this series with Sierra Boggess."



Safety protocols for this event dictate that all patrons in attendance must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear a mask that covers both the mouth and nose at all times inside the theater. Proof of vaccination will be required for admittance. Additional details regarding MTH's COVID-19 guidelines can be found online at mthkc.com.



An Evening with Sierra Boggess plays two performances September 17 - 18 at the MTH Theater at Crown Center. Tickets start at $55 with the option to add a VIP package that includes an exclusive Q&A session with Sierra, as well as an autographed postcard commemorating the event.



Due to reduced capacity, seating is extremely limited. Tickets are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.