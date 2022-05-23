SOMETHING ROTTEN! to Open Theatre In The Park's 53rd Outdoor Season With

A blockbuster season is in store for Theatre in the Park's 53rd outdoor season with five premiere musicals this summer! Never in TIP's history has the entire outdoor season featured all new productions on its stage in Shawnee Mission Park.

TIP outdoor opens its season with the Broadway-hit musical "Something Rotten," with seven performances opening Friday, June 3 and continuing through June 11. Welcome to the Renaissance in this outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce. "Something Rotten" features large song and dance numbers, and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters, each given his or her own special moment in the show to shine. Who doesn't appreciate a little historical humor complete with tap-dancing?!

Curtain time for all outdoor productions is 8:30 p.m.; the box office opens at 7 p.m. and the seating bowl opens at 7: 30 p.m.

"Something Rotten" is set in the 1590s as brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the Bottom Brothers set out to write the world's very first musical. Amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

"Something Rotten" was created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell. "Something Rotten" received several Best Musical nominations and hailed by "Time Out New York" as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years".

"It's so exciting for us to do five shows this summer that we've never done before," said Tim Bair, Producing Artistic Director of Theatre in the Park.

"We've got something for everyone; from the crazy adult show 'Something Rotten' to 'Disney's Descendants' for everyone who loves a good Disney villan! 'School of Rock' based on the Jack Black movie, 'Zombie Prom' - who doesn't love a good singing and dancing zombie - and wrapping up the season, 'The Spongebob Musical' takes us to Bikini Bottom for a wacky underwater world of silliness," Bair said.

Mark Swezey, director of TIP hits "Matilda the Musical" and "The Little Mermaid", directs this Shakespearean musical romp along with music director/conductor Jeff Martin and choreography by Liz Ernst.

TIP's "Something Rotten" is filled to the brim with talented local performers including TIP veterans Carson Tate ("Into the Woods," "Curtains") as Nick Bottom and Weston Thomas reprising the role as brother Nigel, from The White Theatre production last fall. Zach Greer ("Drowsy Chaperone") returns to TIP after a few years' absence to take on the rock star role of The Bard. TIP Favorite Jessica Alcorn ("Hairspray," "Shrek") portrays Nick's wife Bea, the gutsy and high-spirited woman behind the man. Emily Vargo, another TIP veteran, is reprising the role of Portia from The White Theatre production of "Something Rotten". Vargo has a busy summer in store; after "Something Rotten" she will direct TIP's production of "Zombie Prom".

Joining this talented troupe are Jay Coombes as Nostradamus; Coombes is a veteran performer and director with TIP and other local theatres. Stuart Jackson, who starred in last year's Midwest Premier of "Half Time Gotta Dance" returns to the TIP stage as Brother Jeremiah. Several other TIP veterans including Rob Reeder, Kipp Simmons and Kristi Mitchell round out the company.

Following "Something Rotten," TIP's summer line-up includes:

a-? Disney's "Descendants" - June 17-25, Directed by LB & rated PG (*no intermission)

a-? "School of Rock" - July 1-9, rated PG, Directed by Kacy Christensen

a-? "Zombie Prom" - July 15-23, rated PG, Directed by Emily Vargo

a-? "The SpongeBob Musical" - July 29-Aug.6, rated PG, Directed by Guy Gardner

Ticket to the summer season shows are on sale now. TIP outdoor ticket prices are $10 for adults, $6 for youth (ages 4-10) plus tax, and children three and under are free (ticket required for entrance). Reserved seats and parking are also available TIP is a program of the Johnson County Parks & Recreation District and is the largest community theatre in the nation. TIP produces eight musicals annually with a company of Kansas City Metro area performers, directors, musicians, designers and staff for over 40,000 patrons thereby furthering its mission to enhance the quality of life in the community by providing a variety of entertainment programs through public and private partnerships. TIP sponsors for the current season include AdventHealth and FNBO.

CAST OF "SOMETHING'S ROTTEN"

(Character name, Performer's name, city of residence)

Shakespeare: Zach Greer, Overland Park

Nick Bottom: Carson Tate, Overland Park

Nigel Bottom: Weston Thomas, Kansas City, MO

Bea: Jessica Alcorn, Kansas City, MO

Portia: Emily Vargo, Kansas City, MO

Nostradamus: Jay Coombes, Lenexa

Brother Jeremiah: Stuart Jackson, Overland Park

Lord Clapham/Minstrel: Jesse Hoover, Overland Park

Shylock: Cameron Carlson, Lenexa

Ensemble:

Morgan Ball, Lee's Summit

Jack Jones: Unknown

Rob Reeder: Kansas City, MO

Cody Kreutzer: Kansas City, MO

Carter Stelting: Olathe

Ryan Baber: Kansas City, MO

Allison Buell: Kansas City, MO

Zoe Lepper: Kansas City, MO

McKenna Bizal: Overland Park

Tori Loepp: Overland Park

Annie Hennen: Olathe

Eva Smith: Olathe

Kristi Mitchell: Overland Park

Kipp Simmons: Kansas City, MO

Ryan Russell: unknown