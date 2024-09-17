Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at City Stage At Union Station

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It is a quest to commit the perfect murder, and it almost works. “Dial M For Murder” is the twisted story of a failed novelist who has married an heiress and has decided to do her in to inherit her millions.

It would be wrong to call this latest adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher of Frederick Knott’s play a romp, but in the greatest tradition of Agatha Christie, it kind of is. Each twist and turn of this mystery thriller from Kansas City Actors Theatre must be untied if we are going to get to the root of Mr. Knott’s scheme.

Tony Wendice (Darren Kennedy) is unhappily married to Margot, the heiress. Tony had visions of becoming a novelist before discovering he has zero talent for it. Instead, Tony became publicist for a book publisher in early 1950s London. Tony’s wife Margot (Elise Poehling), it turns out, is just as unhappy as he is.

Jen Mays and Hillary Clemns in DIAL M FOR MURDER

Margot has had an affair with successful novelist Maxine Hadley (Hillary Clemens). Margot has broken it off with Maxine. She has decided to make her marriage work and the idea of a same sex relationship in 1950’s upper class London is too racy to risk disclosure.

Unbeknownst to Margot, Tony has already discovered her indiscretion. It seems Maxine was previously dating Tony too. It doesn’t matter much because Tony has already decided to murder his wife.

Bradley J. Thomas and Darren Kennedy in DIAL M FOR MURDER

Now Tony is nothing if not patient. Rather than hit the old ball and chain over the head with a fireplace poker, he conjures up a complicated plan.

Tony steals a love letter to Margot from Maxine, then blackmails Margot to get enough cash to hire a college chum to do the dirty deed. Tony has lain in wait to get the goods on the college chum now named Lesgate (Bradley J. Thomas) so that he can’t turn down the job.

Confused yet? Tony has set up a burglary gone wrong plan when he will be out in a public place with novelist Maxine. Unfortunately for Tony (and Lesgate), Lesgate is not great as a hit man.

Hillary Clemens and Elise Poehlin in DIAL M FOR MURDER

Legate grabs Margot and starts to strangle her, but not before Margot reaches for her sewing scissors and stabs him to death. Oops!

It becomes obvious to Tony something has gone awry. Margot, distraught that she has killed someone, rushes to get dressed before the cops can arrive. While she has gone to dress, Tony hides the love letter in Lesgate’s pocket. He makes it seem like the truth is the actual lie.

About this time, the detective, Inspector Hubbard (Jen Mays) shows up. Oh, what a wicked web we weave…. You know the rest. If not, you will have to stick around for Act II.

“Dial M for Murder” is directed by Katie Gilchrist with set designs by Kelli Harrod. If this sounds a bit like a darker “Keystone Cops” that is because it is pretty complicated. We always know who the bad guy is. The main question is: Will he get caught? And how?

The cast and director do a pretty fair job of pulling this off, but the show is both a little talky and a little dated. It is still a good bit of fun.

“Dial M For Murder” continues on the City Stage on the lower level of Union Station through September 29. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kcactors.org or by telephone at 816.361.5228.

Photoes by Brian Paulette

