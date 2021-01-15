Randy Seedorff Is Putting Down Roots With New Single 'Family Tree'

The Kansas City-based singer, songwriter and pastor has released the first single from his upcoming EP, "Begin Again."

Randy Seedorff has been writing and performing for over 30 years, starting at age of 11, when his mother gave him his first guitar. A veteran singer, and songwriter, Randy comes from a musical family with a strong heritage in country music. It's that heritage that the Kansas City singer, songwriter and pastor recalls as part of his brand new single release, "Family Tree."

"When I sat down to song write for "Begin Again," I was reminded of my childhood," said Seedorff. "I grew up in a musical family and my uncle and my mother were country music artists. Every time I pick up a guitar I am reminded of their legacy and positive influence in my life. If you have a family you must know that nothing changes your life quite like having children. Family Tree speaks about family and the joy of new life. There is no experience quite like the exhilarating moment when you look into your child's eyes for the very first time. My faith is a vital part of my life and guides and leads all that I do. My conversion experience was the beginning of a new life, a resurrection from the ashes, the defining moment that changed my heart, and set me on a fresh path to eternity. "

Released on January 15th, 2021, the track is the first single from his forthcoming EP, "Begin Again" (MTS Records). The EP was recorded with Larry Gann (John Oates, Elton John).

Randy continues, "I loved writing and singing this song, because it takes me back to my roots. Remembering where you came from is a great way to 'Begin Again."

ABOUT RANDY SEEDORFF: In 1992, Randy Seedorff joined the popular Kansas City based bluegrass group, Greenside Up as its lead singer and guitarist and performed with them until 1999. During that time, he fell victim to an armed robbery that profoundly changed his life. The experience turned his full attention to both his life and music, and he rededicated himself to serving God.

Randy founded the group Soul Purpose in 2010. They released their studio album "Rearview Mirror," produced by Larry Gann of AweStruck Studios in 2014. Randy released his 7 track EP, "Elevate," in 2017. The first two releases from that project reached number 1 on Christian Radio Charts.

Randy serves as pastor of worship and discipleship at Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Independence, MO. Soul Purpose plays frequently at churches, festivals and other events, bringing the love of God, through the vehicle of music to as many people as possible.

A prolific songwriter, Randy is a member of both ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) and GMA (Gospel Music Association). All his original music is published by Danjartay Music. Randy has artist endorsements with Petersen Tuners, G7th Capos, and Reverend Guitars.

https://randyseedorff.com/

https://www.facebook.com/RandySeedorffMusic

https://www.youtube.com/user/RandySeedorff